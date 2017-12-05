Is Faith Stowers Pregnant With Jax Taylor’s Baby? Hints Come Out

Tonight on the big season premiere of Vanderpump Rules there were rumors that Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers. Of course, Jax denied the rumors, but Faith says that they had sex and that they weren’t even careful. She even told James Kennedy that she could be pregnant because she was late. Now fans want to know if this is the case or not. The show ended with the drama still going on and everyone arguing over if Jax cheated or not.

If you check out Faith on Twitter, she hasn’t posted anything at all since the time that the show was being filmed. That isn’t the case on her Instagram page, though. There are several pictures of Faith Stowers over the last few months that show how she looks and it isn’t pregnant. As you can see below, in October Faith looked skinny as ever. She has posted a few others that show she isn’t having a baby.

This season of Vanderpump Rules was filmed about six months ago. If Faith was pregnant now, she would be large in these photos. She either was never pregnant, lost the baby or had an abortion. For now, nobody really knows if Jax cheated on Brittany or not. Faith is telling the story, but Jax is denying it all. This all went crazy at Scheana Marie Shay’s birthday party and things got pretty wild.

The Inquisitr shared recently that Jax Taylor shared on Twitter that he is still with Brittany Cartwright and that they have actually never even split up. Brittany made it very clear that if she found out that he had been cheating on her she would end up leaving him and taking the dogs with her. That makes it sound like there is no way that it was ever proved that Jax cheated or she would have left him a long time ago.

???? A post shared by Faith stowers (@kingfaithhope) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The fans would be shocked if Faith Stowers and Jax Taylor ended up having a child together, but luckily it doesn’t look that way. You will not want to miss the rest of the drama on Vanderpump Rules this season. Hopefully, in the next few weeks, they will solve the big mystery of if Jax cheated or not.