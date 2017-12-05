When Does ‘Top Chef: Colorado’ Start? Find Out Season 15 Premiere Date And New Chefs Here

Bravo is getting ready to air the 15th season of Top Chef, as the show is heading to Colorado. With that in mind, fans of the show are wondering when does Top Chef: Colorado start? Find out the Top Chef Season 15 premiere details and meet the new cheftestants below.

Viewers can get a sneak peek look at the new season below, as Bravo has released a video in preparation of the Top Chef premiere this Thursday night at 10/9c. Yes, viewers are only a few days away from seeing the return of host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judges Gail Simmons and Graham Elliot.

For Top Chef: Colorado, the season will consist of 15 new contestants battling it out as they travel across Colorado. They will be making their way to Denver, Telluride, Boulder, and Aspen. According to People, the chefs will be taking on exciting new challenges, which includes a cauldron cooking competition at the Food & Wine Classic and a snowy campfire cook-off. Colicchio kicks off the video below talking about the journey and being a better chef.

“There’s something inside of us that makes us want to cook but the better chefs, they go on a journey. They find themselves and they find their voice and then they can actually make that important to the world.”

For Top Chef: Colorado, besides the 15 new contestants, Bravo is bringing in many guest judges. Those guest appearances include Olympians Gus Kenworthy and Meryl Davis, as well as celebrity chefs like Richard Blais, Curtis Stone, and John Besh.

Like any other season of Top Chef, these contestants are going to not only deal with tough challenges, but with a lot of drama among the chefs. The emotions will be riding high, especially for one contestant, Bruce Kalman from Los Angeles. People reported that his family was expanding as he was away taping the show, as he said, “It’s tough to stay focused.”

Top Chef: Colorado Cheftestants

There will be 15 new contestants making their way into the Top Chef kitchen. Below is a closer look at the names of these contestants and where they currently work.

Fatima Ali (formerly of La Fonda Del Sol) – New York, NY

Tyler Anderson (Millwright’s Restaurant and Tavern) – Simsbury, CT

Carrie Baird (Bar Dough) – Denver, CO

Adrienne Cheatham (formerly of Red Rooster) – New York, NY

Laura Cole (229 Parks Restaurant) – Denali National Park, AK

Joseph Flamm (Spiaggia & Café Spiaggia) – Chicago, IL

Rogelio Garcia (The Commissary) – San Francisco, CA

Tanya Holland (Brown Sugar Kitchen) – Oakland, CA

Bruce Kalman (UNION and Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market) – Los Angeles, CA

Brother Luck (Four by Brother Luck) – Colorado Springs, CO

Melissa Perfit (Bar Crudo) – San Francisco, CA

Tu David Phu (Ăn: A Vietnamese Dining Experience) – Oakland, CA

Joe Sasto (Cal Mare) – Los Angeles, CA

Christopher Scott (Butterfunk Kitchen) – Brooklyn, NY

Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins (El Jardín) – San Diego, CA

Paul Trantow / Bravo

Top Chef Season 15 premieres this Thursday night, December 7, at 10/9c on Bravo.