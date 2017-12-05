Are Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Living Together? Rumored Couple Reportedly Has ‘Strong Love’ After Reunion

Have Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber taken another significant step in their rekindled love and moved in together? New reports provide evidence that the “Fetish” diva and “Sorry” crooner have a “strong love” following their reunion.

Speculations run high after the 23-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter was spotted with The Weeknd’s 25-year-old ex-girlfriend in several instances in October.

Now, it looks like their reunion paved the way a significant step in their relationship as a new update suggests that she “misses him dearly” following rumors that they are already living together despite her family’s reservations.

According to the Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez is missing Justin Bieber “dearly” while she is in London to promote her latest single “Wolves.” Citing an unnamed source reportedly close to Selena, the outlet suggested that the Disney alum is “bummed” for their time apart.

“Selena has been a bit bummed since her time out of the states and away from Justin. She misses him dearly and the time apart has helped her realize how important he is to her.”

Based on the insider’s statement, the 25-year-old “Fetish” singer thought it would be best for her to “pull back a little” if only to clear her mind, adding that the time apart was what she needed to finally realize how much he meant to her.

“Selena has a strong love and bond for Justin. She wanted alone time, got it, and it was what she needed. It has helped her learn about herself and how much Justin means to her.”

“She genuinely misses him and can’t wait to get back to him,” the source added.

This update emerged weeks after Life & Style magazine reported about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber moving in together despite her family’s hesitations.

According to the report, the rumored couple have started looking for a house together just as the 23-year-old “Despacito” collaborator reportedly “moved into Selena’s place.”

“Justin left baseball caps and a stack of clothes at her house, and Selena bought him a toothbrush and some products to keep there. Now he’s moved the majority of his belongings in,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

Furthermore, the outlet claimed that a moving truck was spotted outside her Los Angeles home, fueling their speculations that the “Sorry” crooner has moved in with her.

Interestingly, Selena and Justin’s first shot at love ended because they rushed into living together. In 2015, the “Love Yourself” singer admitted to Complex(as cited by Hollywood Life) that their passion and love for each other caused quite a tumultuous period in the relationship where they had more fights than ever.

“When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other.”

At the time, he also admitted that they moved in together when he was only 18 in what he described as “a marriage kind of thing.”

“Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age. But we were so in love, nothing else mattered.”

Could it be possible that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are repeating that same mistake? Hopefully not as the Inquisitr previously reported about how they are reportedly taking one step at a time in their new relationship, especially since Selena’s family are still unsure what they felt the idea that they’re back together.