Queen Elizabeth Horrified By Meghan Markle’s Past Roles Before ‘Suits?’

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement has been the talk of the town, especially since there had been months of speculations before the royal couple finally made their official announcement. While many people were cheering for the newly-engaged couple, their engagement has also resulted to the release of some not-so-good information about the Suits actress.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly horrified after several reports have been criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement. Per Celeb Dirty Laundry, the 36-year-old actress is best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the USA Network drama Suits, but a look into her past has made a lot of people question whether she is the best fit for the 33-year-old Prince Henry of Wales.

The publication notes that Markle previously had a few miscellaneous titles, namely as a DJ, masseuse, and even a stripper. Aside from these, some fans also know Markle from her earlier years as a Briefcase Babe on the TV show, Deal or No Deal.

While one may point out that all these are part of Markle’s past and have nothing to do with what and who she is now, the outlet notes that Queen Elizabeth may not be so thrilled to have this kind of publicity for the royal family. After all, Markle has been put under the spotlight where all kinds of “dirt” on the actress is being released to the public.

For instance, even Markle’s close friend, Ninaki Priddy, spilled every bit of dirt and intimate information about her during an interview, reports The Sun. Markle and Priddy got close at the age of 18, but their friendship ended allegedly after Priddy talked to Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

Priddy said that Prince Harry’s fiancé was “calculated” when it comes to dealing with her relationships with people and has a strategic way of surrounding herself with friends. Priddy explained that Markle “can be very cold” once she thinks you no longer deserve to be part of her life.

Priddy’s statement about Markle is one of the recently released information about Prince Harry’s fiancé. Many people are expecting to hear more information to come about the Suits actress in the coming months even after she and Prince Harry tie the knot in May 2018.