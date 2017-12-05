Scheana Marie Shay Plans To Get Back With Robert, Admits To ‘Friends With Benefits’

The new season of Vanderpump Rules is here, but it was filmed months ago. On this season, Scheana Marie Shay is with Robert Valletta. The two have been friends for a while and then started dating. E! Online shared that even though everyone knows they have split since this show was filmed, Scheana is sharing that she plans to get back together with him and they are still pretty hot and heavy together.

Scheana was on the show Daily Pop and gave an update on their relationship. These two have split from each other, but that doesn’t mean it is over. They are not actually dating, but they spent Thanksgiving together and have plans to spend Christmas together as well. She does say that they are aren’t actually dating, though.

She went on to explain that they have been friends for 12 years now. Scheana went on to say, “Just where we’re both at in our lives, in our living situations, a relationship is a little too much pressure on both ends.” She went on to explain that they are “friends with benefits” and even revealed that they are not seeing anyone else either. It sounds like it is really confusing right now, but these two are still in each other’s lives.

Another thing that she said was that they do plan to get back together in the future, but they are both kind of just living their lives right now. It doesn’t sound like Scheana Marie Shay is moving on at all yet and she would be totally shocked if he was to start dating new. Her plan seems to be to get back together with Robert when the timing is right, but that just isn’t right now for them. Everyone is just going to have to wait and see what happens, but this season on Vanderpump Rules everyone can see how the two are when they are together and dating.

This new season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be full of drama, but it doesn’t look so far like Scheana and Robert will be the ones causing all of the problems. Only time will tell if these two end up working things out or not. Don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo.