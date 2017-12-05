Kim Kardashian Criticized For Sharing Photo Of Nephew Reign Without Shirt In Family Christmas Calendar

The Kardashian family turned their annual Christmas card into 25 days of photos this year, and some fans have already found fault with the images.

Kim Kardashian has been sharing a new family Christmas photo to social media each day this month, and her Day 3 post seems have caused quite a bit of drama.

The 37-year-old Kardashian posted an image of her nephew Reign, Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest child, to Twitter on Sunday.

While the 3-year-old is undoubtedly adorable in the shot, some of Kim’s followers have questioned her decision to share the photo.

It seems more than a few people have an issue with Reign being shirtless in the Christmas photo as they call out Kardashian.

“Why would you post a photo like this on social media? It’s not even your kid!!!!!!!?????”

However, some of Kim’s followers did come to her defense as they stated perhaps the issue comes from people thinking Reign is a girl.

“I think the people posting hateful comments don’t realize that he’s a boy and think Reign is a girl because Kourt has chose to keep his hair long…”

But that didn’t stop some commenters from mentioning the fact boys are often victimized as well.

“And…? Boys aren’t victimized??”

Other Twitter users brought up the fact that Day 1 of the Christmas calendar features Kim’s son, Saint, posing shirtless as well.

“She posted one very similar of Saint and there was no issue.. so what’s the problem?”

DAY 3 pic.twitter.com/cPEbAcruap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2017

Kourtney has also been sharing the family’s Christmas images to her social media as her followers state Reign looks better with short hair.

“He looked so much nicer with his short hair.”

Perhaps the Twitter commenters are right when they state people are simply mistaking Reign for a girl on Kim’s account, which would help explain the outrage.

People magazine reported on the Kardashian’s 2017 Christmas card as the site includes every image shared so far.

The article reports that instead of one iconic picture, the family is keeping fans guessing as they share new sneak peeks each day leading up to Christmas.

Photographer Eli Linnetz has taken to posting the Christmas looks to his Instagram account as well. Day 1 features Saint standing in a pair of jeans amid packages with a tree off to the side.

THE 25 DAYS OF XMAS BY @elirusselllinnetz A post shared by ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ (@elirusselllinnetz) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Day 2 is of Kim and Kanye’s daughter, North, making a silly face as she gazes up at her mother. Day 4 features both Kim and North as the mother-daughter duo smile and show off matching denim outfits.

Huffington Post reported on the Kardashian family opting to not release a family card last year as Kim was dealing with the robbery in Paris, Kanye was hospitalized after a public breakdown, and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continued to have drama.

However, it appears the family is more than ready to resume its tradition as they give a more humble take to their annual Christmas card.