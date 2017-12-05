Is Kailyn Lowry Pregnant Again Already? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Speaks Out

Kailyn Lowry may have just given birth to her third child back in August 2017, but the rumors are already flying around for the Teen Mom 2 star. Dionisio Cephas has alluded to the fact that he and Kailyn are dating, but he got fans of Kailyn worked up even more recently when he retweeted a story from OK! magazine that talked about Lowry and how she allegedly expecting her fourth child.

While OK! magazine is reporting that Kailyn is pregnant with her fourth child and this time it happens to be a girl, Kailyn is saying something else. Hollywood Life spoke with Kailyn and it looks like Dionisio is looking for some camera time and a chance to get his name out there, according to Lowry.

“I honestly don’t why [Dionisio] said those things. Pretty sure it was to get his own name out there. He lives nearby but we’ve only hung out a couple times so….I didn’t read that article but I’m not pregnant, lol.”

It seems like Kailyn had other people mentioning kids to her also, as she recently went to a psychic and they mentioned more kids and having a girl. Kailyn told Hollywood Life, “I spoke to a psychic yesterday and she said I will probably have a girl if I choose to have more kids…but I’m not planning to.”

If we ran into each other at the airport we would hate each other ???? download @coffeeconvospodcast to find out why ???? ???? @wendydarlingphotography A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:26am PST

What makes this story from OK! magazine and Dionisio is that Kailyn recently told Hollywood Life that she was dating her close pal, Dominique Potter. Lowry said that her “‘relationship’ is in limbo right now…I don’t even know what to call it.” Last month, Lowry admitted that her and Dom were officially a thing.

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship]. So it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

That just seemed to complicate things for everyone involved, as Dionisio told Hollywood Life in October that he may have something going on with Kailyn. He never put a label on their possible relationship, but he did say that Kailyn was a “great woman.” He added that “you can’t really put a timetable on those things,” but it looks like Kailyn can.

???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Hollywood Life stated that she and Dionisio may have had something in the past, but Kailyn may have gotten tired of waiting around and decided to pursue a relationship with Dominique. Kailyn will be starting this new relationship with Dominique as a non-pregnant woman, despite what OK! magazine is saying.