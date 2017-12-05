Days of Our Lives has seen several characters come and go, but oftentimes the return of a well-loved character draws a lot of attention among viewers. Such was the case when Alison Sweeney announced her return to the NBC soap opera as Sami Brady, two years after leaving Salem. Now, the actress shares her thoughts on her short return to the show and her plans for the future.

Latest Days of Our Lives cast news reveals that Sami Brady will not be around for long, as actress Alison Sweeney has a lot of projects in store in the coming months. Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Sweeney shared that she had a wonderful time reprising her role on the NBC soap and being welcomed by her former and new co-stars.

Sweeney explained that she loved the fact that the writers gave her “big, emotional scenes” when her character, Sami, returned to Salem. The DAYS star was also glad that she was finally able to act alongside Eileen Davidson, as they were never given the chance to work together on a scene in the past.

She was also thankful to fans of Days of Our Lives for their support after she announced her return to the soap opera. Sweeney shared that she did not regret leaving the NBC drama in 2015 because doing so has given her more time to spend with her family.

Leaving DOOL also seemed like a great choice for Sweeney, as she was given plenty of projects and roles. Sweeney recently starred in a movie on the Hallmark Channel entitled, Christmas at Holly Lodge. Not only did Sweeney play a role in the film, but she also served as the executive producer of the movie.

Sweeney also teased that she is working on a new project and she will be sharing details of it once she is allowed to do so. Many fans are hoping to see more of Sweeney on TV, aside from appearing on Days of Our Lives every now and then.

TV Source Magazine notes that Sami was the highlight of last week’s episodes on Days of Our Lives. While Sami only wanted to help Will get his memories back, her plan was not exactly the safest method for someone who has gone through so much, including being presumed dead.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing more of Alison Sweeney’s Sami until she decides it is time to leave Days of Our Lives once again.