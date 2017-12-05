Singer Melanie Martinez Accused Of Rape By Former Best Friend Timothy Heller

A former friend of singer Melanie Martinez has accused the “Cry Baby” vocalist of rape.

On Monday evening, Timothy Heller accused the singer of getting her high on marijuana before forcefully performing oral sex and using a sex toy on her.

“When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser,” Heller explained in the tweet, which was picked up by Life and Style, “but I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez.”

According to Heller, Martinez was once her “best friend” and roommate.

“I felt like I owed her my life,” Heller explained.

That appreciation apparently led Martinez to attempt to take the friendship further, despite Heller having a boyfriend and being completely uninterested in Melanie sexually.

“One night during a sleepover, she became increasingly interested in my sexual preferences,” Heller explained.

She says she obliged Melanie in conversation because she considered Martinez a “friend.”

“The conversation never seemed to end, though,” Heller continued. “I had to work very early in the morning. She began asking me in bed if I would have sex with her.”

Heller says she laughed it off, but Melanie kept inquiring for sex two nights in a row, which she continuously refused. This, allegedly, however, did not stop Martinez’s advances.

“[Your boyfriend] doesn’t have to know, it’s not a big deal,” Martinez reportedly told Heller. “It went on for hours, asking me why I didn’t want to, that it would be fun. I repeatedly said no.”

Singer Melanie Martinez has been accused of rape. Mauricio Santana / Stringer / Getty Images

On the third night, Melanie once again asked if she could have sex with Heller. Heller once again refused. Heller says that this is when Martinez offered her marijuana.

“[Then], the same conversation began to happen,” Heller continued.

“I said every form of no I could think of. She began touching my arm, I allowed this to happen. She began talking about the appearance of my boobs and she begged to just touch them. I was so exhausted and confused and high and belittled, I just allowed it to happen. This led to her touching the rest of me. I never said yes, I said no repeatedly. She performed oral sex on me and then I was penetrated with a sex toy without being asked.”

Heller’s full note can be read below. Melanie Martinez has yet to comment on the alleged rape.