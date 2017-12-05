Boxing News: Floyd Mayweather Slams Oscar De La Hoya, Hints Potential Rematch With Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is undeniably one of the most talked about personalities in the world of fighting sports. Since his fight against undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., “The Notorious” has been targeted by several boxing legends, including Oscar De La Hoya.

Before the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor superfight happened, Oscar De La Hoya has been one of the fighters who expressed strong disagreement with the fight. However, more than three months after the blockbuster match, it seems like “Golden Boy” is now interested to be McGregor’s next opponent in the boxing ring. According to ESPN, De La Hoya, who retired in 2008 after losing to Manny Pacquiao, revealed he’s secretly training and willing to come out of retirement to fight McGregor. De La Hoya boasted he could knock out McGregor in just two rounds.

No one can blame Oscar De La Hoya for immediately changing his mind about Conor McGregor. Aside from his lack of experience in the boxing ring, De La Hoya knows the money fighting McGregor can generate. Floyd Mayweather Jr. learned about news and accused “Golden Boy” of using cocaine. He also said that he’s only toying McGregor in the majority of their fight to make it more thrilling to the fans.

“When Oscar de la Hoya, the same one that was talking about me fighting Conor McGregor, he was trying to protest and stop the fight!” Mayweather exclaimed, via MMA Mania. “Now he’s trying to fight Conor McGregor. Is he a hypocrite or is he back on coke again? That man, that boy still snorting the lines. Still snorting the lines! Everybody try to protest the Mayweather McGregor fight. But I’m gonna tell you all the truth. You know I carried McGregor? You know I made it look good for y’all?”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed he’s only toying Conor McGregor during their superfight. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The outcome of the MayMac superfight wasn’t surprising, but how Conor McGregor performed in his debut fight as a boxer left a good impression. He somehow managed pushed Mayweather into the corner before the latter fought seriously and ended the match. However, with Mayweather’s claim, it seems like the superfight happened the way he planned.

As of now, it remains questionable if McGregor will grant De La Hoya’s request for a boxing match. After losing to Mayweather, “The Notorious” promised to return to the Octagon to unify the lightweight title. However, if Mayweather is willing to give him a rematch, there is a strong possibility that McGregor will consider leaving the UFC again.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has already returned to the gym, hinting a potential comeback in the boxing ring. His recent statement could indicate that he’s planning to continue his rivalry with McGregor or fight another boxing legend for one last time.