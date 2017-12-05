NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 14 Movers & Shakers Include Patriots, Seahawks, & Titans

This past Sunday saw the mighty Philadelphia Eagles fall and that has caused the NFL power rankings for 2017 Week 14 edition to shake up a bit. The Seattle Seahawks picked up a much-needed win as they continue to cling to hopes of cracking the postseason as an NFC Wild Card team. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings continued their winning ways, while the Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to do the same during Monday Night Football. Here’s the latest on which teams’ stocks were rising and falling as Week 14 arrives in the NFL.

As reported by ESPN, in Sunday’s game in Seattle, the Seahawks handed the Eagles their second loss of the season, 24-10. Carson Wentz put up 348 yards on 29-for-45 passing but was also sacked three times and picked off once. Meanwhile, the veteran Russell Wilson passed for 227 yards with three touchdowns on his 20-for-31 performance to lead the way. That moved Seattle to 8-4 for the season and dropped Philadelphia to 10-2. It also dropped the Eagles to the No. 2 spot in the top 10 rankings while Seattle moved up several spots.

That means there’s a brand new No. 1 and it’s no surprise that it’s the reigning Super Bowl champions. They own one of the NFL’s best winning streaks right now with eight-straight games after defeating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Vikings are right there with them, as they also have won eight in a row. On Sunday, Case Keenum guided Minnesota to a 14-9 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. Could the Vikings be headed for a Super Bowl with a serious home field advantage?

Case Keenum and the Minnesota Vikings still look like strong NFC Super Bowl contenders this season. John Bazemore / AP Images

Below are the latest power rankings for the NFL’s top ten teams including latest records and last week’s rank.

NFL Power Rankings (Week 14)

New England Patriots (10-2) (No. 2) Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) (No. 1) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) (No. 4) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) (No. 3) Los Angeles Rams (9-3) (No. 5) New Orleans Saints (9-3) (No. 6) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) (No. 8) Seattle Seahawks (8-4) (No. 10) Tennessee Titans (8-4) (unranked) Carolina Panthers (8-4) (No. 7)

As seen in the above chart, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded places with Minnesota but only due to the fact that Pittsburgh is playing in the Monday Night Football game. Even if Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers win, they’ll have a seven-game winning streak compared to the eight wins that Minnesota has put together.

The Tennessee Titans are another team that has been steadily keeping their eye on the postseason. Marcus Mariota and company defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday 24-13 to move to 8-4 for the NFL season. As of right now, there’s an interesting battle going on in their division as both Tennessee and Jacksonville have identical records. The Jaguars topped the Colts 30-10 on Sunday but since they have the same record as Tennessee who defeated them this season, it means the Titans own the tiebreaker.

Seven reasons why Week 13 was AWESOME! ???? pic.twitter.com/ZDAtR0UPnE — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers have fallen to the No. 10 spot and find themselves in danger of dropping out next week. Carolina’s next game will be a super tough battle on this coming Sunday as they take on those red-hot Minnesota Vikings. A win for the Panthers will go a long way, while a loss makes them potentially drop out of the playoff picture for a week as the Atlanta Falcons are right behind them.