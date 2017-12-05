Brad Pitt Reportedly Offers $100 Million To Angelina Jolie To Settle Divorce

The impending divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making headlines since the latter filed for it following their breakup in September 2016. Angie accused the 53-year-old actor of being abusive to their six children together. The alleged altercation in a private jet involving their 16-year-old son Maddox led to their ultimate breakup. Now, it seems that he is eager to get her out of his life as he is reportedly offering her an overwhelming amount of money for the divorce settlement.

A source recently told Life & Style Weekly that Brad Pitt offered $100 million to Jolie just to settle their divorce, but she reportedly turned it down. Last week, another insider told the magazine that Angie wants to reconcile, but it is said that he is not interested in any of it. Instead, he offered her lawyers “financial settlement” in an attempt to finalize the divorce and settle everything between them.

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in October 2016 seeking legal and physical custody of their kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara Marley, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The actor has been fighting for custody and reportedly felt humiliated by how his estranged wife accused him of being abusive. Reports claim that the actor doesn’t want to do anything with her any longer, and is eager to finalize their divorce.

Since their breakup, Brad Pitt has been linked to different famous stars including Ella Purnell, Jennifer Lawrence, and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco. However, fans were more interested in the revelation of an insider, who allegedly spoke to In Touch Weekly recently about the actor’s regrets. The source said that the World War Z actor believes that leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie was one of the biggest mistakes he ever made.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie both revealed that they fell in love while on the set of their 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Fans accused them of cheating on Aniston, although Angie denied these claims. Now, most fans are convinced that they did cheat on Jen after reports from the magazine that the actor regrets being with Angie.

Life & Style Weekly reports that Brad Pitt feels like Jolie crushed him after she accused him of physical and verbal abuse. He now thinks that everyone considers him as an irresponsible husband and father, which is one reason why he cannot take her back. Despite their relationship woes, many of their fans have high hopes that they would get back together. After all, they have learned to love Brangelina.

Nonetheless, here’s to Brangelina. It might be the end of an era.