Blake Lively Injures Hand While Filming New Movie — Filming Suspended

Blake Lively is currently in Dublin, Ireland, shooting her new film, The Rhythm Section. However, it looks like things are being delayed on set, as Lively suffered a hand injury while shooting an action sequence. Production has been halted, so does that mean it is a serious injury for Blake Lively?

People reported on the injury, as the film’s studio, Paramount Pictures, released a statement regarding Blake and the production.

“Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.”

While the studio has made a statement regarding the injury, People has reached out to Blake’s representatives for more details. However, they have not responded to their request yet.

Lively is sporting a dramatically different hair color for this role, which was spotted on Sunday. In The Rhythm Section, Blake Lively plays Patrick, a woman who is forced to uncover the truth about her family’s deaths. This comes about after she learned that the plane crash that killed them was not an accident. In order for Patrick to solve the case, she has to take on the identity of the assassin responsible for killing her family.

According to People, The Rhythm Section is a modern adaptation of the first of British thriller writer Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick series. Back in July, Blake announced she would be working on this project in an Instagram post. The actress definitely showed her excitement for the new role, as she included an image of Burnell’s original novel in the post.

The Rhythm Section movie also stars Jude Law and was set to be released on February 22, 2019. With production being halted because of Blake’s injury, it is currently unclear if it will affect the movie’s release date.

Lively has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012. They share daughters Ines, 13 months, and James, 2.

The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer and director Reed Morano helms the film written by Burnell. The Rhythm Section will come from 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.