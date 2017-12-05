Does Shep Rose Find Love On ‘Relationshep’? Star Might Have Revealed Ending

Tonight it is time for the viewers to watch Shep Rose of Southern Charm try to find love on Relationshep. The fans really want to know if he has found love or not, though. Bustle shared that Shep has given a hint that makes it look like he may have spoiled the results of the show before it even started airing.

Shep has already been on Southern Charm for four seasons and the fans love him. He has dated a lot of girls, but he has never settled down with anyone. Shep has been sharing posts on Instagram and even changed his name on there to the name of the show. Fans are hoping that he finally found a girl that can join him on Southern Charm.

The thing is Shep Rose has made it very clear that he is picky about girls. He wants someone perfect basically and even says that he knows he needs to relax a little bit on the things he is looking for from a girl. On this show, Shep is doing on blind dates everywhere. The thing is if he finds a girl that isn’t from his area, then he will have to find a way to convince her to move or actually move, which probably won’t happen.

Shep Rose won’t explain exactly if he finds love or not because of course he is being coached to do that so he won’t spoil the show. He did say, “It’s really interesting how it transpires and really good.” That has some fans wondering if this means that Shep actually finds a girl on the show since he is saying it turns out good.

In another interview, Shep made it sound like he has found longterm love, but then he stopped himself. “Yes, I’m currently…” is how he answered a fan that asked him about it. The fan said, “I wanted to know if you have met anybody else that you’re interested in for a long term.” Shep has shared a few pictures with girls, but you can’t tell at all if they are girls he might be dating or not. The fans are just going to have to wait and find out if Shep found love, but hopefully, he did because he is making it sound that way.

Don’t miss the new show Relationshep when everyone sees if Shep Rose can find love or not. It is going to be an interesting season regardless of the spoilers that he has revealed.