WWE Rumors: Bill Goldberg Coming Back To WWE For One More Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’

After losing the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg’s comeback run with the company came to a satisfying end. Originally, one huge retirement match became a six-month run on WWE programming, but Goldberg made it clear that the door was open for him to do business with WWE in the future. With WrestleMania 34 looming closer, it seems he could be walking through the door.

It’s being rumored that Goldberg could return to WWE television during the 25th anniversary show of Raw in January. There is also a great deal of speculation about him receiving an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in New Orleans, but a new report has said that WWE officials are also considering him for a big match at the event. However, WWE officials need to re-sign another major star before the match is set.

It’s being reported that Dave Bautista is renegotiating with WWE for a full-time return. If Batista makes his return to WWE, the expectation is he would be signed for a three to six-month run and he would wrestle on the grandest stage of them all. Despite the rumors about Batista being interested in another big match with Triple H, WWE officials are working out a deal for Goldberg to be Batista’s opponent at WrestleMania 34.

WWE officials are negotiating a new contract with Dave Bautista. WWE

Apparently, the talks between Batista and WWE officials have been going extremely well. It seems a deal is going to be worked out between the two parties, but it’s unclear when “The Animal” would return to WWE television. The obvious spot would be during the Royal Rumble match, but that event is still several weeks away. There is also a lot of concern about how the WWE Universe will respond to Batista’s return to WWE.

It’s also being said that Bill Goldberg has actively been training for a WWE return with the expectation that he would receive some kind of offer from Vince McMahon for another match. With Bautista returning and Goldberg getting back into ring shape, the stars could align for the two former rivals to come together for a big money feud and match on the grandest stage of them all. Going forward, all eyes will be on Batista and his status with WWE. Once the news drops that he’s re-signed, the feud with Goldberg should start quickly.