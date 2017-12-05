Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: British Royal Has Always ‘Wanted A Celebrity Wife’ And For A Good Reason

Being a prince’s other half definitely has its own challenges and consequences, thus making it hard to find the perfect fit for the role. So when Prince Harry officially announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, many were curious as to what made him decide that she’s finally the one.

In a recent report by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that the 33-year-old royal has found the qualities he’s been looking for in the 36-year-old American actress.

A source close to Prince Harry told the outlet that the fifth in line to the throne has predicted that his future wife will be a celebrity and for a good reason.

Apparently, the youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana has always wanted to be with someone who can handle the pressure of all the attention from the public and media.

Prince Harry, who has been in a number of relationships in the past, reportedly wants to marry someone who is used to the spotlight — something that Meghan Markle is very familiar with.

The same source added that the red-haired prince believes that “only somebody who was already in the public eye would be able to understand and handle everything that goes with being with [a prince].”

Prince Harry reportedly wanted someone who is used to the spotlight. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

And while Prince Harry met Meghan Markle shortly after revealing his preference, it was noted that he did not go out and “deliberately” look for a famous actress.

It can be recalled that Prince Harry’s two serious ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, admitted that all the attention from the public and media was a major struggle.

Davy, who was in a seven-year on-off romance with the prince, described the experience as “crazy and scary and uncomfortable.”

Chelsea Davy reportedly admitted that she struggled with all the attention during her relationship with Prince Harry. Ben Stansall / Getty Images

With Prince Harry’s alleged preference, many were convinced that it only makes sense for him to end up with Meghan Markle, who knows how to handle all the attention like a pro.

“He feels comfortable being with someone who has already come to terms with the price of fame in the way that his other girlfriends never could.”

Many are convinced that Meghan Markle has the qualities that Prince Harry has been looking for. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Harry attended the London Fire Brigade Carol Service at Westminster Cathedral on Monday. The British prince, who attended the event without his fiancée, witnessed the annual service before meeting with some staff, firefighters, and cadets.

As reported by People, Reverend Mia Hilborn also said a little prayer for the soon-to-be groom during the event.

“We pray for the royal family and for the newly-engaged Harry and Meghan and the joy they have brought to the country. We pray that you will bless their upcoming union and that you will bless all couples.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.