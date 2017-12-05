‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kathleen Gati Speaks Up About Exit Rumors, Dr. O Tease Nathan’s Paternity

Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will play a bigger role in General Hospital, spoilers tease exciting reveals involving her son. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) is one of the most mysterious characters in Port Charles because his father’s identity is still a secret. Paternity issues will be a hot topic in town in the aftermath of the Drew and the Jason reveal.

Gati on Leaving GH

Gati addressed rumors saying General Hospital kicked her out. Her character, Dr. Obrecht, was out of the picture for some time. This led to speculations that she will no longer be a regular at the ABC soap. Gati denied all these and expressed her gratefulness towards worried General Hospital fans who wanted her back on-screen. Dr. Obrecht’s appearance will lead to the revelation of Nathan’s father. She will also be one of the people who knows something about the mind mapping study involving Jason and Drew.

Gati shared how excited she is about the upcoming storyline. She had nothing to tease about Nathan’s father yet. However, Gati hints the history behind Nathan’s paternity will be interesting, and viewers should stay tuned to General Hospital for the exciting revelation. According to Gati, she smells a good story and “fans should hang on to their hats.” She’s even excited to know about the guy he slept with as Dr. O to have a handsome son like Nathan.

General Hospital spoilers tease viewers will see more of Dr. O in the upcoming episodes of the ABC soap. Sonny and Jason’s pursuit already tied her to the mastermind behind the mind mapping study. Her involvement also hints Faison might have been part of the hideous experiment. Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers reveal Dr. O warned Faison and told him to run. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) will return to Port Charles, and her appearance is another proof of Faison’s involvement.

Search for Evasive Truth Continues

Jason wants justice not just for him but also to everyone who has been affected by the mastermind’s actions. The December preview hints he will finally find a possible link to the mastermind. General Hospital spoilers tease Jason might divorce Sam because she is clearly invested in her relationship with Drew.

Sam will stand by Billy Miller’s Drew, and she made it clear that she fell in love with him as a person, not as Jason Morgan. However, there will be a lot of hurdles in their relationship since Drew needs to figure out who he used to be. There are still a lot of loose ends, and there’s also the question whether he is Oscar’s father or not. General Hospital spoilers tease Drew will end up behind bars.