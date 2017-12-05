‘Dragon Ball Super’ Major Spoilers: Daishinkan Hints U7’s Downfall, Multiple Elimination Happening?

Son Goku and the team Universe 7 have once again showcased their strength and unity in the ongoing Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. In just one episode, they managed to eliminate numerous enemies, leading to the erasure of Universe 2 and Universe 6. So far, Universe 7 holds the upper hand in terms of the number of fighters in the arena. However, they might soon face a huge problem that will possibly result in the elimination of multiple warriors.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 118 featured Son Goku, Android 18, Android 17, Son Gohan, and Piccolo dealing with the remaining fighters of Universe 2 and Universe 6. The enemies used their trump card and pushed the Universe 7 fighters into the corner. However, Son Goku and co. still found a way to beat and knock them out of the arena.

Since the Tournament of Power started, Universe 7 has been the most active universe on the battlefield. Daishinkan was impressed by how Universe 7 managed to survive despite being targeted by all universes. However, the High Priest believes this will put them at a major disadvantage as most of their fighters are drained.

As of now, Frieza is the only fighter who has lots of stamina left. Though Vegeta hasn’t engaged in a serious battle, he received a massive damage after a failed Ultra Instinct attempt. Meanwhile, Son Goku and the four other fighters have been fighting nonstop and were only given a little time to rest.

Few notes: • Goku now has most eliminations followed by Vegeta on number 2.

• Total fighters eliminated in this episode: 5

• Episode 118 was 2 minutes long in DB time

• Universe 7 defeated over 50% of total fighters in the tournament so far Full stats: pic.twitter.com/xA5ni9Iefy — Santa Ken (@KenXyro) December 3, 2017

Other universes could be purposely avoiding fights and waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. With most Universe 7 fighters already not in full strength, strong warriors like Jiren can easily knock them out of the arena before the tournament ends. Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 will reveal the fourth victim from Universe 7.

Universe 4 will finally use their trump card and target Universe 7. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Universe 7 fighters will all be attacked by an enemy they can’t see nor detect. Also, some eliminated fighters will return as illusions to help Universe 4 accomplish their goal.

According to Otakukart, Universe 4 specializes in stealth attacks and creating illusions. God of Destruction Quitela must be confident that his fighters’ abilities will help them win the Tournament of Power. This is proven by his calmness despite seeing the power of Jiren, Kefla, Son Goku, and Hit. So far, it remains a mystery who the next victim of Universe 7 is. Daishinkan’s analysis could be a major hint how Universe 7’s aggressiveness will result in their downfall in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.