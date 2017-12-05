Joe Biden Backlash Continues After #MeToo Movement

Joe Biden was considering running for President in 2020. But after the #MeToo movement, it seems as if Democrats are distancing themselves from him. Part of this is due to his treatment of Anita Hill in 1991, when he served as the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A recent Washington Post article said that re-watching the way Biden handled the sexual harassment hearings against future Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas was disastrous.

“But viewed again three decades later — with Clarence Thomas still on the Supreme Court, another accused harasser, Donald Trump, in the White House, and a parade of powerful men caught up in sexual harassment and assault scandals — the moment is a reminder of what stepping forward cost Hill then.”

The article adds that Biden is partially responsible for making it more difficult for women to come forward over the past 25 years. Last week, HuffPost contributor Justin C. Cohen wrote an article titled “Joe Biden Owes Anita Hill a Public Apology.” In the article, the author explains that not only did Joe Biden unfairly drag Anita Hill, but that he should publicly apologize to her. However, a few weeks earlier, the site reported that Biden said he felt “sorry” for what happened.

Anita Hill recently spoke about the pain that coming forward about harassment has caused. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“Let’s get something straight here, I believed Anita Hill. I voted against Clarence Thomas,” he responded. “The only issue in the Anita Hill case was whether or not there could be information submitted in a record without a name attached to it, anonymously accusing someone of something,” Biden said, but admits that he feels bad that, in the end, Anita Hill was victimized.

If the public can’t get past Biden’s treatment of Anita Hill, it’s doubtful that a video compilation that shows him groping and sniffing young girls will help his case much either.

Joe Biden is a CREEP! GROPING SENATORS CHILDREN!!! INVESTIGATE THIS PERVERT! He tries to disarm them with stupid jokes and laughing, but we all know what he is doing! https://t.co/c04z9Dc84y — TJ Francois (@TomFreeSpeech) November 12, 2017

Breitbart gets especially dirty in an article titled “The Adventures of Creepy Joe Biden: Serial Young Girl-Toucher.”

“The reason Biden is allowed to get away with wildly inappropriate behavior involving young, and even underage girls (as you will see below), is because, duh, he is a Democrat and is therefore allowed to do so whatever he wants with young girls.”

However, that hasn’t quite been the case. There have been numerous left-wing sites that say Biden’s groping makes him a bad presidential candidate. Columnist Erin Gloria Ryan of the Daily Beast says that Joe Biden has a troubling history of acting weird in public around women who don’t seem entirely comfortable.

One can still log on to Twitter and find tweets related to Joe Biden’s groping on a daily basis.

WHY IS THIS MAN STILL WALKING AROUND??? Hey, @FBI – here is proof that @JoeBiden is a pervert and abuser! Arrest him!! He is literally grabbing that woman's chest! #DoubleStandards https://t.co/Y5aBzMiFM1 — SherlkHolms ???????????? (@sherlkholms) December 3, 2017

Hell of a lot more evidence of Joe Biden groping children immediately available for review than has been presented against the Alabama candidate. EVIDENCE, not allegation. — Buddy File (@Burning4Buddy) December 4, 2017

There are many who note that while Biden’s groping is certainly cringe-worthy, there is no evidence that he is committing a crime. Perhaps that’s what Biden must convince voters if he is still planning to run in the 2020 presidential election.