Danny Masterson: Netflix Executive Tells Alleged Victim Company Doesn’t Believe ‘Ranch’ Star Rape Accusations

A woman who’s accused actor Danny Masterson of sexual assault says a Netflix executive told her the company doesn’t believe any of the females who have come forward and accused the Ranch star of rape, according to a report by the Huffington Post.

The woman encountered Netflix’s Director of Global Kids Content, Andy Yeatman, over the weekend while watching a children’s soccer game in Los Angeles. The Huffington Post wrote that Yeatman coaches a soccer team consisting of girls between the ages of eight and nine, while the woman’s husband coaches the team that went against Yeatman’s on Sunday.

Yeatman reportedly confirmed to the woman he worked for Netflix when asked. According to the Huffington Post, the woman queried why the company had not taken any action against Masterson even though an investigation had commenced after several women accused the actor of rape.

The woman and another witness say that Yeatman told her Netflix takes such accusations seriously, but the entertainment giant does not believe the four women accusing Masterson of rape.

According to The Huffington Post, the woman was taken aback, not expecting Yeatman to make such a statement. She responded to him by saying, “I’m one of them.”

After about an hour passed, while still at the soccer game, Yeatman approached the woman and informed her he did not know she was one of Masterson’s accusers. After the woman noted that Netflix was going to regret not taking action against the actor, she said Yeatman responded in a “condescending tone” with “we’ll see.”

The Huffington Post reported that a witness confirmed what was said and the manner in which it was stated, but a spokesperson for Netflix denied Yeatman ever said, “we’ll see.”

Nevertheless, Netflix has released a statement confirming that Yeatman told the woman the company does not believe the four women who’ve accused Masterson of raping them, according to the Huffington Post. The statement also says “…Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company.”

The statement also indicates Yeatman has “no insights into decision making on The Ranch” and that Netflix is “following the current investigation…”

According to the AV Club, a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into the claims of rape against Masterson was opened but seems to have halted for unknown reasons. This has left actress Leah Remini to wonder whether the Church of Scientology is protecting Masterson, who is a member of the organization.

Questions remain due to the fact that Netflix quickly cut ties with Kevin Spacey when similar allegations came to light against the House of Cards star, the AV Club reports.