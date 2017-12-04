‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 6: Mariah Gets A Shocker, Nikki Slams Kevin For Working With Victor

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 6, reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will make a shocking suggestion. On Tuesday’s episode, Paul (Doug Davidson) brings Tessa in for questioning. Victor (Eric Braeden) tipped Paul off about the gun she stole from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

According to SheKnows Soaps, Hilary will push Devon (Bryton James) to let Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) share her side of the story. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon probably will not think this is a good idea. He won’t want to ruin Tessa’s reputation and hurt her music career.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary will point out that it will be a huge story anyway since Tessa is living with Victor Newman’s grandson, Noah (Robert Adamson). Will Hilary convince Devon to let Tessa talk with her on The Hilary Hour?

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will get a shocker when she comes home from work and sees Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Hall) making love on the living room floor. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will scream when she sees a little too much of her mother. Sharon and Scott will grab the blanket, hoping they blocked Mariah from seeing too much skin. Mariah will wonder now that Scott moved in, if it is time for her to find her own place to live.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will learn that Chancellor Park is being sold. She will rant about park sale but Nick (Joshua Morrow) will come up with a solution. He tackles a new challenge this week. Will his new project have something to do with Chancellor Park?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will learn some shocking news. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will learn that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) did Victor’s dirty work for him. Kevin will get an earful as Nikki rants that he allowed Victor to use him. Kevin will have a mess on his hands. What will Nikki learn about Kevin and Victor?

It’s pretty clear that Kevin could expose something new about Victor on Wednesday’s episode.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.