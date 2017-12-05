MeToo Hits Professional Wrestling, Former Ring Of Honor Star Forced To Sell Wrestling Company

Former Ring of Honor Wrestling star Michael Elgin has spent much of the last two years working in New Japan Professional Wrestling. However, he has also worked with an independent professional wrestling organization that he owned called Glory Pro Wrestling. However, Last Word on Pro Wrestling reported that his promotion has hit the news in the worst possible way as the #MeToo campaign has brought a woman out who said she was sexually abused by a wrestler who worked for the company, Sean Orleans.

The #MeToo Claims Against Glory Pro

The accusations come from a fan of Glory Pro who goes by the name “Moses Malone” on Twitter. According to the fan, wrestler Sean Orleans assaulted her in March. She finally came out in November and revealed on Twitter than the assault happened. On Nov. 16, Glory Pro fired Sean Orleans.

However, things got worse after that. “Moses Malone” said that she brought the incident to the attention of Glory Pro owner Michael Elgin months ago but nothing was done about it. Professional wrestler Vic Venom also took to Twitter and blasted her, claiming that she was responsible and might be lying about the situation.

This has caused a backlash with many wrestling fans attacking “Moses Malone” on Twitter and others lashing out at Glory Pro and Michael Elgin.

#MichaelElgin announced he sold #GloryPro, his indie wrestling promotion at #Illinois . This is due to allegations from early this year; when a former student of Elgin and Glory Pro wrestler said that Elgin #sexually #assaulted a fan back in March of 2017. pic.twitter.com/dEwFxMt8bs — PWGuru (@pwguru65) December 4, 2017

Moses Malone vs. Vic Venom

According to Vic Venom, the accuser sent him unwarranted sexual photos, including shots of her breasts. He then said that she was hostile and “full of drama” against him. As a result, Venom said that people should question the truth to her story concerning Sean Orleans.

Malone fought back and said that she has posted many sexually explicit photos on her Twitter account, but that does not give someone the right to sexually abuse her. She also denied sending anything specifically to Vic Venom personally.

The #MeToo Statement’s Results

Moses Malone then said that she had four things that she considers facts towards this wrestling company. First, she accuses Sean Orleans of sexually assaulting her in March. She said she contacted Micheal Elgin immediately. She then said she shared her story on Twitter in November and Orleans was fired.

According to the reports, Vic Venom and Michal Elgin communicated about the alleged assault, but chose not to deal out any punishment towards Orleans. One reason might be a “he said/she said” argument and Vic Venom revealing his opinion of the accuser.

Michael Elgin has since sold the company to two friends and a financial sponsor and has chosen not to run his own promotion anymore. He also said he is meeting with his legal team and has also deleted his social media accounts. Finally, Elgin said that he only intends to focus on his career as a professional wrestler and his family from here out.