Prince William Will Be Prince Harry’s Best Man For Royal Wedding, Sources Tell News Outlets

Two celebrity news outlets are reporting that Prince William will be the best man for his brother’s wedding. Royal watchers have been dying to know if Prince Harry would ask his brother to serve as best man when he marries Meghan Markle next spring and it sounds like it’s a go if what sources are saying is true.

E! News reported that an insider claims Prince William will definitely be his brother’s best man, but Kate Middleton won’t have a role in the nuptials when the wedding is held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next May. The Duchess is expecting her third child in April and will have her “hands full” with all three of her little ones. She’ll probably be prepping son, Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, for the royal wedding. The source spills that four-year-old George and two-year-old Charlotte will participate in their uncle’s wedding — just as they did for their Aunt Pippa’s wedding.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be joined by Meghan Markle’s best friend’s daughter, Isabel Veronica Mulroney, in the nuptials. She’s the daughter of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney and husband, Ben Mulroney.

Us Weekly also reported that Prince William will be best man for his brother.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” the source told Us.

Another source speaking to Us backed up E! News‘ report that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be in the royal wedding.

Hello noted in its report that British and European royalty expert, Marlene Koenig, said the role of “best man” at a royal wedding doesn’t exist. They’re referred to as “supporters” — just like Prince Andrew was for his brother, Prince Charles, when he married Princess Diana in 1981. Koenig told Town & Country that she didn’t believe the future king would act as best man for his brother’s wedding to Meghan Markle. Prince William broke tradition in 2011 when he had Prince Harry stand as his best man when he married Kate Middleton.

News of Prince William being best man for Prince Harry’s wedding isn’t that surprising considering the two brothers aren’t afraid to defy tradition. More details will emerge about the royal wedding as plans progress for the big event.