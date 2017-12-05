Dakota Johnson Leaves Mom Melanie Griffith’s Party Sans Chris Martin, ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dating Multiple Men?

Just a few weeks, Dakota Johnson was seen in Argentina and Israel with Chris Martin, but the Coldplay singer was nowhere to be seen at her mom Melanie Griffith’s holiday party. After almost a year and a half of enjoying her singledom in Hollywood, Fifty Shades actress made headlines this fall when she was linked with four different men — Jon Hamm, Chris Martin, Elon Musk as well as her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt. It looks like she had a taste of her old days as she enjoyed her freedom again at her mom’s gathering.

Instead of bringing Chris Martin as her arm candy, Dakota Johnson was spotted with Demi Moore at “a soiree held at Melanie Griffith’s house in Los Angeles,” according to the Daily Mail. They were both carrying a medium-sized paper bag that seemed to hold party favors distributed to guests that made their way to The Disaster Artist actress’ house.

There was a lot to celebrate for Melanie Griffith, whose new movie, The Disaster Artist, is currently in the cinemas all across the country. Right now, it stands at 94 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, which calls the film “a surprisingly poignant and charming movie-about-a-movie that explores the creative process with unexpected delicacy.”

Check out a throwback picture that Melanie posted on Instagram.

Me and my beauty Dakota…. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

With the holiday season in full swing, Fifty Shades fans would have expected Dakota Johnson to be toting her new boyfriend around town. But it looks like she would rather keep her affair with Chris Martin abroad.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted watching the 40-year-old singer perform in Argentina. She stood front-and-center in a tech booth, keeping her eye on her new boyfriend from afar. Coldplay fans quickly took to Twitter to post the picture of Fifty Shades actress.

Dakota was seen at a Coldplay concert in Argentina! pic.twitter.com/nHsg4u0E1a — THE50SHADESWORLD.COM (@50ShadesWorldcm) November 15, 2017

Before this, the pair was seen having a sushi date in Los Angeles, looking “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” just a couple of days after Dakota was seen having wine with Jon Hamm of Mad Men.

One of the reasons why Dakota did not bring Chris to her mom’s holiday party is because of his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. While the two are officially divorced, they are still keeping up with their “conscious uncoupling,” an effort on the former lovers to still keep a deep, affectionate bond as they raise their children together.

But from a source close to the formerly married couple, it looks like Gwyneth may still have power over the Coldplay frontman.

“Chris was hoping this would finally be the girl who Gwyneth would approve of,” an insider told RadarOnline. “She hated Anna (Wallis, his ex) as well as Jennifer (Lawrence) and Alexa (Chung), saying they were all beneath Chris and refusing to socialize with them.”

The last boyfriend of Fifty Shades star was Matthew Hitt, a guitarist at a band called the Drowners.