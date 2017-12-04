Watch Cavs Vs. Bulls 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Monday night’s sports schedule will allow NBA fans to watch Cavs vs. Bulls live streaming online and televised game coverage. Coming into the matchup, Cleveland has an impressive winning streak still going as they’ve recorded 11 victories in a row. Meanwhile, Chicago looks like they will be among the league’s lottery teams when the season has ended, but their young, talented roster will try to grab an upset at home. Here’s the latest NBA game preview including matchup odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Bulls live streaming online.

When the two teams meet up for the game in Chicago tonight, the Cleveland Cavs (16-7) will be favorites to win by as many as 9.5 points on the spread. For the moneyline, the home team Chicago Bulls are listed as +350 underdogs while Cleveland is a -450 favorite. In terms of points for the game, the over/under consensus total via Odds Shark was 209.5 points as of this report. Both teams have losing records against the spread, though, as Chicago is just 9-11-1 and the Cavs are 8-14-1 against the spread. Surprisingly, the Chicago Bulls (3-18) are also 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, but this season’s team is much different than their previous roster.

Lebron James and the Cavs have won 11 straight games ahead of tonight’s road game versus Chicago. Tony Dejak / AP Images

The latest Bulls squad includes standout rookie Lauri Markannen who is currently averaging 14.5 points and eight rebounds per game. Shooting guard Justin Holiday, who has been in the league for four years now, is leading the team with his 14.7 points per game scoring average. New arrival Kris Dunn from the Minnesota Timberwolves is fifth in scoring with 11.6 points per game on a team that has now dropped eight in a row including back-to-back one-point losses to Sacramento and Denver.

Meanwhile, not much more can be said about the Cleveland Cavs right now besides the fact they’re the hottest team in the league. After a lackluster start out of the gate this season, the Cavs are now on an 11-game winning streak and have really turned things around. The team’s most recent victory was a 116-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in which Eastern Conference Player of the Month Lebron James scored 34 points including seven in the final 1:22 of the game to put it away. The Cavs are currently trailing the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference top spot by 3.5 games ahead of tonight’s action.

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls game will have a scheduled start time of 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday night. For live television coverage, viewers will have different options depending on their viewing region. In Cleveland, the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel will carry the game telecast. In Chicago, fans can watch on their applicable WGN channel. All other fans in other regions will need an NBA League Pass subscription to see the game on television.

For live streaming of the game, fans in the Cleveland viewing region can watch on Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. For Chicago viewers, the WGN website and any compatible apps should have the feed. For out-of-market regions, an NBA League Pass subscription for either team’s games or the entire league pass will give Cavs vs. Bulls live streaming coverage. Additionally, fans can check out the NBA League Pass website to purchase just tonight’s game for live online viewing.