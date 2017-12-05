Embattled Alabama political candidate Roy Moore, who has been dogged by accusations of sexually molesting underage girls, now has another scandal on his hands. Moore has not only accepted the political endorsement of a White Nationalist group out of Indiana, but the Moore camp put out a press release to boast about the support from the IndianaFirst PAC. Now Indiana Republicans are scrambling to distance themselves from IndianaFirst and its leader, Caleb Shuster, but Moore has not released any statements condemning IndianaFirst or Shuster, and in fact, Moore has continued mentioning the backing of the White Nationalist group.

This isn’t the first time Roy Moore has been undone by his own words and his own family, which are helping to run his campaign. Just last month, it was announced that Moore’s son, Caleb Moore, was arrested for the ninth time. Most of Caleb Moore’s arrests were drug and DUI related, but this arrest was for trespassing. The Roy Moore campaign is blaming a Democrat conspiracy for Caleb Moore’s arrests.

And then there was the video interview Roy Moore gave this summer (before child molestation accusations surfaced) where Roy Moore said that he first noticed his wife Kayla when she was 15-years-old and he was 30-years-old at a high school dance recital.

Caleb Christopher Shumaker, chairman of IndianaFirst PAC, now has Indiana Republicans scrambling to distance themselves from the Indiana PAC says IndyStar. Shuster says he is not a racist, but then wouldn’t name the board members of his PAC after the Roy Moore press release was made public.

“Indiana First is committed to the success of President Trump’s America First agenda and I am honored to receive their endorsement. Republicans from across America are recognizing the incredible significance of this race for the future of conservatism and continue to unite in force around our campaign.”

An Indiana Republican Party Chairwoman Janet Schuler-Hicks said that Caleb Shuster had tried to run for office back in 2015 in Indiana but was turned away by the party for ties to White Nationalist groups and a thin resume.

“There was some information on the web that he was involved with a group that was related to white supremacy. So that’s definitely not consistent with Republican values. I met with him personally and suggested he take some time, if the information on the internet was not correct, to get that removed and that he take some time to volunteer in the community rather than immediately run for office so that he could get some experience.”

Caleb Shuster of IndianaFirst briefly worked for the campaign of U.S. Senate primary campaign of Republican Mike Braun, who made every effort to distance themselves from Shuster after finding out about his racist affiliations.

Braun adviser Barney Keller said that Shumaker’s associations don’t fit with Braun’s philosophy.

“Once we became aware of Mr. Shumaker’s past comments and associations, his contract was terminated immediately. Mike Braun strongly and unequivocally condemns Mr. Shumaker’s disgusting beliefs and believes they have no place in American politics.”

But the Roy Moore campaign says that IndianaFirst is a group that supports the Trump philosophy, says NBC News. But IndianaFirst doesn’t have much of a track record to rely on, as it was formed on November 9 of this year, and Roy Moore is the first candidate they are supporting despite the fact that Moore is a candidate in Alabama.

The Anti-Defamation League says that Moore supporter Caleb Shuster has previously served as the chairman of the National Youth Front which complained about immigration, publishing a video where Shuster spoke of his White Nationalist philosophy.

“[I lament] a nation ethnically fractured by a failed utopian social experiment of massive immigration and multiculturalism,” and ends with the declaration that “America is ours.”

Just today, Donald Trump joined IndianaFirst in throwing full support behind Roy Moore and the Moore campaign in Alabama.