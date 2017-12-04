Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Share Baby News

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer could be on the heels of a pregnancy.

According to a new report, Mackenzie Standifer recently took part in a Q&A on her blog and while chatting with fans, she confirmed that she and her Teen Mom OG star husband were on the same page about adding another child into their blended family.

“Yassssss, hunny. We both want ONE more,” Mackenzie Standifer revealed, according to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine on December 4.

As for when Mackenzie Standifer will get pregnant, she made it seem like she could conceive a child at any given moment, saying that God’s plan is in motion. She also said that she and Ryan Edwards will welcome their first child together on “His timing.”

Ryan Edwards’ baby news comes on the heels of a Snapchat announcement made by Mackenzie Standifer last month in the which the reality star seemingly suggested that she and Edwards had landed their own spinoff series and would soon chronicle their life at home for their many fans and followers.

As Mackenzie Standifer explained to her fans and followers, they will soon get a bit more insight into her life with Ryan Edwards, as opposed to the edited snippets fans see each week on Teen Mom OG.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer tied the knot in a super-small ceremony earlier this year that was attended by only Edwards’ parents. Then, last month, they got married again and this time, their families and friends, including their two sons from previous relationships, were all present.

As fans of the Teen Mom OG franchise well know, Ryan Edwards first gained fame on 16 & Pregnant as he and his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, welcomed their son Bentley, now nine. In the years that followed, Edwards has continued to make regular appearances on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

As for a potential spinoff series, nothing has been confirmed by MTV quite yet.