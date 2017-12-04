‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa’s Arrested, Ravi Accepts Victoria’s Offer & Hilary Stuns Mariah-Devon

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 5, reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will worry about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) being late for her live GC Buzz interview. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) isn’t worried and tries to reassure Hilary, who is in full panic mode at the thought of going live without a guest. Devon (Bryton James) agrees to sit in as her replacement.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Tessa complains to Paul (Doug Davidson) that Victor (Eric Braeden) tipped him off to her role in the gun situation. She whines that he wants to get her locked up, just to get her away from Noah (Robert Adamson). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul admits that Victor can be overbearing, but isn’t interested drawing this process out. He suggests she cut him a deal. He will give her immunity in exchange for evidence that will lead to Victor’s arrest. Tessa would help if she knew anything, but she doesn’t. Paul asks Tessa if she would be willing to work undercover with him to nail Victor.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis (Dina Tognoni) calls Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) to call in sick from work. She hangs up and tells Billy (Jason Thompson) that she’s ready to take on New York.

Ravi (Abhi Sinha) updates Ashley (Eileen Davidson) on the successful beta-testing at Jabot. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he gets a text invitation to the new bar at Top of the Tower and he asks her to join him. She declines, stating she has work to do.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy arrives moments later to talk to Ashley about her paternity. He tells her it doesn’t matter if they aren’t blood-related, she is still his sister. He asks to borrow the company jet to go to New York. She refuses to let him. They chat about Phyllis and Ravi. Ashley wonders if she should offer Ravi a commitment, but she feels it wouldn’t look right since she is his boss. Ashley changes her mind and tells Billy to “take the stupid jet.”

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) reassures Dina (Marla Adams) who is repeating herself and seems confused. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) arrives and Dina rants about her crawling back to Jack after Victor wanted nothing to do with her. Nikki tries to apologize for upsetting Dina in the knife incident, but she has no idea what she’s talking about. Once alone, Jack worries that Dina won’t recognize him soon as her memory is getting worse.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ravi arrives at the Top of the Tower and Noah takes him to a members only area, which happens to be an office of Newman Enterprises. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is waiting for him with a drink and a proposal. She wants him to leave Jabot and come work for her at Newman. Ravi calls the offer tempting but refuses to leave Jabot. He discloses that he’s loyal to Ashley. Victor respects that but urges him to think about it.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ravi goes back to the Top of the Tower and runs into Phyllis. They talk about Ashley and how he is starting to feel used by her. Ravi decides to call Ashley and invite her to dinner. She declines his offer, suggesting they should meet up in the suite instead. Ravi calls Victoria and accepts her proposal.

Noah arrives at GC Buzz, puzzled over Tessa not showing up for her interview. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary announces on her show that Tessa was hauled off to the police station for questioning. At the police station, Noah assures Tessa that he’ll get her an attorney. He thanks her for not turning on his grandfather.