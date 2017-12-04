Duggar Family News: Baby Photo Makes Fans Ask About Joe & Kendra’s Life Post-Wedding And ‘Counting On’ Status

With the holiday season in full swing, the Duggar family is getting nostalgic for the days when their kids were younger. With Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joe married off, the house is looking emptier than ever. While most of the married Duggars returned to their childhood home for Thanksgiving, it is likely that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are missing the days when even their oldest was a cooing baby.

In remembrance of their earlier family days, the Duggars posted a baby photo of one of their kids on Facebook and asked their followers to guess who it could be. They gave a little hint in the picture caption, saying that this boy’s birthday is coming up in the next month.

There are only two Duggar boys with birthdays in January, and most of the fans think that this cute baby picture is of Joe Duggar, who just got married to Kendra Caldwell earlier this fall.

“Joseph! How is this guy doing? We need updates,” one fan commented. “I love him and Kendra; they are the cutest couple ever! Hope to hear from them, and you guys soon.”

Joe and Kendra went to Greece for their honeymoon and returned to the states in October. However, they chose to remain quiet as they settle into their lives after the wedding. Unlike other Duggar couples, they did not open an Instagram account, which others use to keep the Counting On fans updated.

Joe and Kendra shared a message from their honeymoon! Click the link in the bio to see! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Joe Duggar’s baby picture also stirred up some of the fans’ shared concerns around Counting On getting canceled.

“If the show is canceled then it needs to be moved to another channel,” one fan commented. “I won’t watch TLC anymore because they don’t have any shows that interest me. I only tune in for the Duggars.”

“This is a great family,” another chimed in. “I had rather watch repeats, babies, and weddings versus all of the violence that there is today.”

Counting On is a spinoff show from the more famous 19 Kids and Counting, which TLC pulled off from its programming when it was revealed that the eldest Duggar kid, Josh Duggar, molested four of his sisters. The new show had some momentum from all the press, but it fell in ratings as the seasons went on. Things got worse when Derick Dillard attacked another TLC star, Jazz Jennings, on Twitter, which also revealed his transphobic leanings. TLC released a statement that clarified their stance on Counting On and I Am Jazz.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network wrote. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

The network has not yet confirmed whether there will be another season of Counting On.