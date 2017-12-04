Armie Hammer Making His Broadway Debut In 2018 In The Play ‘Straight White Men’

Armie Hammer recently received a lot of praise for his performance in the movie Call Me by Your Name. Not only has the film itself been getting a lot of buzz, including being named the Best Picture for 2017 from the L.A. Film Critics Association, but Hammer has also been praised for what many are calling a “triumphant performance.” However, while the actor might be showing off his skills on the big screen, it seems that he will now be heading to Broadway to make his debut in the play Straight White Men.

According to E! News, an announcement was made on December 4 that Armie Hammer will be heading to Broadway to join the cast of Straight White Men, which is set to debut in June of 2018 at the Second Stage Theater. The actor will be joining Tom Skerritt, of Top Gun fame, in the play that has been described in the past as a ruthless and hilarious look at the classic drama that can be found between fathers and their sons.

Straight White Men is set around Christmas time, and while the play has cast both Tom Skerritt and Armie Hammer, there are still roles that need actors, including the brothers to Hammer’s character. With the play having been extremely popular during its 2014 run Off Broadway at the Public House Theater, the casting announcements are being highly anticipated, especially in light of the addition of Hammer to the cast.

Confirmed: Hot off of #CMBYN, Armie Hammer will star in Young Jean Lee's "Straight White Men" on Broadway https://t.co/hMcckfaUni pic.twitter.com/gshDPhCg4o — Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) December 4, 2017

Although Armie Hammer will not get the chance to show off his dance moves because Straight White Men is not a musical, the actor will get the opportunity to deliver another amazing performance on the heels of Call Me by Your Name.

However, while there may be plenty of anticipation for Hammer’s Broadway debut in Straight White Men, this casting decision comes on the heels of the actor being criticized for the apparent privilege that allowed him to become a star. After firing back on Twitter at an article which called him out for his privilege, Armie Hammer actually deactivated his social media account because of what he called a lack of impulse control.

Armie Hammer may have come under fire for his apparent privilege, but in the play Straight White Men, the actor’s role will see him confronting issues that come with both privilege and identity. Audiences who get the chance to see Hammer on Broadway will see his talent as he takes on a story that dives into what it means to confront privilege and identity in the face of the drama found between fathers and sons.