Derick Dillard Posts Jill Duggar Wearing Pants On Twitter After Raking In $6,000 In Donations

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been consistently making news for the past few months. After welcoming his second son into the world this July, Derick Dillard made headlines with the transphobic tweets that targeted Jazz Jennings and angered fans with his call for donations without seemingly having a job to support his family. With the public getting more and more outraged by his actions, Derick decided to endorse his wife wearing pants by posting a picture of her on his Twitter.

The Duggar family is known for enforcing a dresses-and-skirts wardrobe on their girls. Michelle Duggar, who came up with the modest dressing for her kids, only lets her daughters wear leggings layered under shorter skirts. However, this past year, some of the married Duggar girls have been breaking out of their childhood rules to try something new.

It started with Jinger Duggar, who uploaded pictures of herself wearing pants and shorts on Instagram. Supported by her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, she showed how she can still dress modestly in jeans, leggings, and shorts.

Then this fall, her older sister Jill was spotted in Silver Dollar City wearing pants. While she or Derick did not upload any photos themselves, the fans, who ran into them at the amusement park, reported on this change in her wardrobe.

Finally, Derick Dillard showed that he approves his wife trying out pants in a post he uploaded on Twitter.

Enjoyed hearing wisdom for young couples tonight from @DennisRainey & his wife, Barbara. Thank you @cldilla for the invite and @ptoling for hosting! pic.twitter.com/Y23UsD37to — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 28, 2017

In the comments, Counting On fans also echoed how thrilled they are to see her also transition into pants.

“I’m excited Jill is wearing pants here,” one commented.

Another way that the 26-year-old Duggar has changed up her look is with her nose ring. She debuted her new piercing around Thanksgiving weekend and shocked the fans, who always considered the Duggars to be very conservative.

Love my little cuddle baby! ???? #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

“You look so cute with the nose ring,” a fan wrote in support.

With all the positive press around Jill wearing pants and nose ring, Derick Dillard was able to rake in almost $6,000 for his GoFundMe campaign. Despite criticisms he received for asking his network for money instead of getting a job, the 29-year-old missionary has been able to receive generous gifts from his friends. While his goal stands at $10,000, with the holidays coming up, it may be possible for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to meet their financial need.

Derick Dillard was recently banned from appearing in Counting On for his transphobic tweets that targeted another TLC star, Jazz Jennings.