Is Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Friends With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast?

Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, won’t be seen on the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules but according to a new report, the movie producer has met the cast of the show.

During a Facebook live chat earlier this month, Lala Kent opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend, revealing that after a dramatic fifth season last year, she introduced her man to all of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“The whole cast has met him now and everyone loves him!” Lala Kent revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report on December 4.

As Lala Kent explained, her boyfriend recently went to a charity event and allowed her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy to tag along. According to Kent, she had to work but her boyfriend made a point to include her friends in the festivities and throughout the night, they sent her pictures of their time out on the town.

As for what fans will be seeing from Lala Kent during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, she revealed that while her boyfriend won’t be seen on the show, she will be making references toward her relationship. According to Kent, she doesn’t want to expose her relationship to the cameras because she doesn’t want to put her romance at risk.

“I don’t imagine he’ll ever film. He is spoken about this season, but not in detail,” Lala Kent continued.

While Lala Kent didn’t go into detail about her boyfriend’s career, she did reveal that he frequently deals with some very high-profile celebrities, including actress Angelina Jolie. As she explained, he’s in a completely different world than she is and while she doesn’t want him to crossover into reality television, she certainly wants to be a part of his world.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have recently faced rumors of a possible engagement due to a new diamond ring Kent has been sporting in all of her photos for the past several weeks.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into the Season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules tonight, Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.