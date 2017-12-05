Jeremy Roloff Shares Fall Photos And Update On Their Home, Instantly Gets Parent-Shamed

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, of the reality TV series Little People, Big World, are two of the most beloved yet oft-criticized members of the show. More often than not, their posts on social media garner criticisms from parent-shamers, especially in the case of Audrey who has been mommy-shamed incessantly by supposed well-meaning fans.

In the latest set of photos posted by Jeremy, at least one person had something to say on how the young Roloff couple should dress up baby Ember Jean, an act considered by many as parent-shaming.

The photos from last fall Jeremy shared shows the family in their fall outfits. Jeremy is wearing a plaid long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and a pair of boots. Audrey has a blue denim long-sleeved shirt on paired with black jeans tucked into her boots. Ember Jean, meanwhile, sports flower-printed leggings, a white cardigan, a pair of adorable shoes, and a headband.

Apparently, Ember Jean’s clothes were not enough. The critical commenter said that the headband was not good enough and that Ember should be wearing a hat instead to cover her head.

“Why doesn’t the baby have a hat on,” asked one follower. “Headband doesn’t keep head warm.”

As Jeremy mentioned, the photos were from last fall, particularly during pumpkin season, which was in October. That means the temperature was not as cold as it is right now. The sun was also up when the photos were taken. One could argue that either the commenter was not paying attention to what Jeremy said about his post or she just wanted to join the parent-shaming bandwagon.

Some fall photos of our growing family. Update: we’re looking to move back into our home this week – just in time to put some decor up in celebration of the greatest gift humanity has ever received. A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Audrey has been targeted incessantly by parent-shaming followers. Good intentions or not, a number of comments on Audrey’s social media posts often call her out for the wrong choice of clothes, both hers and Ember Jean’s. These pieces of unsolicited advice often sound like they are questioning the decisions Audrey makes as a mother.

Thankfully, there are more followers who see the good in Jeremy and Audrey’s posts. In fact, some of them have taken to defending the couple, especially Audrey, from such parent-shaming people.

One fan, for example, told the parent-shamer off by saying she doesn’t know what the temperature was at the time. The fan also indicated that Ember might have been kept warm the whole day but was unbundled for the photos.

“They don’t seem like neglectful parents,” the fan said. “In fact, they seem the complete opposite. I’m sure they make sure their daughter is dressed appropriately for the weather.”

Jeremy also gave a short update on their home situation. As mentioned in another Inquisitr article, the 27-year-old father shared a few videos on Instagram Stories, which showed the current state of their kitchen. Jeremy said that the kitchen just needs some more work done before they can move back in. In those videos, Jeremy said that someone is coming in to finish the door casing and to handle the electrical wiring. They are also looking forward to putting up their Christmas decors when they move back in.

“We’re looking to move back into our home this week – just in time to put some decor up in celebration of the greatest gift humanity has ever received.”

Some fans were also anxious to know when the Season 18 of Little People, Big World will air. There is yet an official announcement from TLC but Amy Roloff already said that the show will probably resume come March, as reported by The Hollywood Gossip.