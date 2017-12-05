Pelosi, Schumer, Squeeze In Their ‘Hope’ While Accepting Trump’s Invite To No-Show Replacement Meeting

Last week, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer bailed on a very important meeting at the White House after they became indignant with Trump’s tweet that conveyed his thoughts on how the meeting would go. Trump didn’t see the meeting getting anywhere with Pelosi and Schumer, and he tweeted something to the effect in a tweet seen below in the article.

Trump deemed “Chuck and Nancy,” as being “weak” on a few of the topics needing to have stricter policies in Trump’s opinion. The entire episode played out like a comedy skit of sorts with Trump being Trump at this meeting. He was flanked by two empty chairs on either side of him, and it was very apparent who should have been sitting there.

On the table in front of those two empty chairs were table cards sporting the names of the two people missing. Whether it was done on purpose or not, those cards were displayed in a position easily picked up by the camera. It was easy to spot that Nancy Pelosi and Chuch Schumer were the two no-shows who should have been in those seats. As NBC News suggests, the two chairs at the meeting were “conspicuously empty.”

Trump was not shy about pointing out that Pelosi and Schumer were not where they should be, with the empty chairs as a visual. He said the two are “all talk and they’ve been no action.” Then Pelosi blasted Trump for his “photo-op” with the two empty chairs and stated that his “verbal abuse” wouldn’t be tolerated. Many saw this as ridiculous bantering on both parts that did nothing to help the looming government shutdown just days away unless a deal between the two parties was made.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

“We’re glad the White House has reached out and asked for a second meeting. We hope the President will go into this meeting with an open mind, rather than deciding that an agreement can’t be reached beforehand.” Now days later, another attempt is made by Trump to get Pelosi and Schumer to a sit down at the White House and they have accepted, but that wasn’t all that was said about the future meeting scheduled for Thursday this week. Pelosi and Schumer said in their joint statement, which is posted on Nancy Pelosi’s website.

This was referring to Trump’s original tweet that prompted “Chuck and Nancy” to bow out of the first meeting, that tweet is seen below. Trump so far hasn’t said anything about Schumer and Pelosi accepting his invitation while still throwing in their “hopes” of Trump coming to the meeting without preconceived ideas on how it will go.