‘Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris’ Launch: What You Need To Know

The first Destiny 2 expansion, Curse of Osiris, is set to launch Tuesday for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Bungie has scheduled downtime just before the expansion becomes available and has announced a large number of changes and new features over the last couple of weeks. Keep reading for a breakdown of when Curse of Osiris will be available and information on all the updates that come with it.

Downtime

Destiny 2 will be going offline for a couple of hours Tuesday ahead of the Curse of Osiris launch. This is to make the final preparations to the server and release update 1.1.0 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Maintenance on the Destiny 2 servers will begin at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, per a Bungie Help article. Players will be booted from all activities starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT, with the maintenance scheduled to end two hours later.

Update 1.1.0

The 1.1.0 update will be available to download on all platforms at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. This patch includes the Curse of Osiris DLC and all updates to Destiny 2. Some of the changes to the game have already been revealed while the sandbox changes will be shared via patch notes once the maintenance is complete.

PlayStation 4 owners will want to make sure they have 88 GB of space available on their console. Xbox One owners will need only 44 GB, while PC owners will need 68 GB of free space.

Curse of Osiris Launch

Bungie/Activision

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris will officially start once the maintenance ends. This is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The first Destiny 2 expansion will take Guardians on a new adventure to stop the Vex and rescue the legendary Warlock, Osiris. This will come with the following content.

New Story campaign set on Mercury.

New Public Event set on Mercury with greater rewards.

The Infinite Forest play space with semi-random levels set in the past, present, and dark future.

The Lighthouse social space with Brother Vance as the primary vendor.

Three Prophecies per week from Brother Vance that send Guardians on quests to acquire specific items to forge new end-game weapons.

Heroic Adventures.

“Tree of Probabilities” and “A Garden World” Strikes.

“Eater of Worlds” Raid Lair with the launch date to be announced Wednesday.

“Pacifica” and “Radiant Cliffs” Crucible maps.

New Exotic armor and weapons.

New Legendary armor and weapons.

Character Level cap raised to 25.

Power Level cap raised to 335.

Eververse Store refreshed with new Emotes, Ships, Sparrows, Shaders and more. Most items available at Destiny 2 launch will be removed with the exception of Shaders.

Known Changes for Update 1.1.0 on December 5

Here is a quick overview of what will be included with Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris on December 5:

Bungie/Activision

Sandbox and gameplay changes (details to be announced).

4K and HDR support for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Daily and Weekly Reset moved to 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Raid keys will be wiped from inventory after each Weekly Reset.

Raid Tokens can be redeemed without completing the Raid.

Banshee will sell Legendary Mods in exchange for Mod Components and Legendary Shards.

Rare Mods can be dismantled into Gunsmith Materials and Mod Components.

Master Rahool will sell Legendary Engrams in exchange for Legendary Shards.

Armor Ornaments will be available from for Vendors, Trials of the Nine, Iron Banner, and the Raid Lair.

Tokens received increased across Challenges and Strikes.

Resource values increased by 50 percent for common, 250 percent for rare.

Reward Engrams will require 37 percent more reputation from factions, 50 percent more reputation from the Banshee.

Cayde-6’s chests are guaranteed to reward at least Tokens.

Known Changes Coming December 12

Bungie/Activision