Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hates Jennifer Lawrence’s Friendship With ‘KUWTK’ Family

Kim Kardashian is furious that Jennifer Lawrence has bonded so well with her mother, Kris Jenner.

According to Radar Online, the mother of two can’t stand the actress anymore, though they were said to have been really good friends in the beginning.

The outlet reports that Jennifer has made herself feel too comfortable in the Kardashian household and supposedly acts like she’s one of the siblings to the famous family.

And while Kris absolutely adores Jennifer and her wild antics when she’s over at Jenner’s home, Kim Kardashian can’t stand it because she’s completely overshadowing her shine.

The insider adds that Kim has shied away from hanging out with Lawrence as of late, but the actress still happens to come over for conversations with Kris and it’s really starting to annoy the TV personality.

In fact, Jennifer is even said to have become a regular at special occasions at Kris’ home. Kim reportedly thinks it’s totally ridiculous because she knows that if Jennifer is present, she’s always the center of attention, which Kardashian hates.

According to the publication, Kim Kardashian isn’t all that close with Lawrence as she once was and would love nothing more than for the actress to keep her distance. However, now that she’s formed a close bond with Kris, that’s highly unlikely.

Kim Kardashian has noticed the special treatment J-Law receives when they are together, almost as if Jenner looks at Jennifer like the daughter she never had.

Since Kim spends a lot of time with her mother, who also happens to be the family’s manager, it’s beyond irritating to know that she’s constantly hanging out with people that Kardashian isn’t exactly fond of.

The source concludes by saying that it’s a complete jealousy thing with Kim Kardashian — she’s picking up on everything that Jennifer does and finds it annoying when other members in the family couldn’t disagree more.

For Kim, it seems as if she’s fearful that Kris will find it more appealing to spend time with Lawrence than with her own daughter, which is one of the reasons why the TV star has been trying so hard to convince her mother to keep her distance from Lawrence.

Those plans have evidently been failing, as it’s believed that Jennifer continues to be a regular at Kris’ home. It doesn’t seem like their friendship will end anytime soon.