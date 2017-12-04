‘House Of Cards’ Will Return In 2018 Without Kevin Spacey

Netflix has decided to move forward with the production of the widely popular show House of Cards. The future of the show had been unknown after reports surfaced that the show’s star, Kevin Spacey, had been accused of sexual misconduct. With today’s news that production will resume also comes the news that Kevin Spacey will not be returning to the set.

Production will begin in early 2018 for the eight-episode sixth season, which will also be the final season of the show. The decision for season six to be the last in the series was made long before the sexual misconduct reports surfaced.

While no formal details were released, the fact that production will continue without Spacey means that Robin Wright will move into the lead role. The writers are likely hard at work writing Frank Underwood out of the storyline, probably by an assassin’s bullet as the character was not liked by many during his time as President.

Netflix has confirmed House Of Cards will continue without Kevin Spacey and with Robin Wright as the lead. pic.twitter.com/uUPrjq1huI — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 4, 2017

The first reports of sexual misconduct came from CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp says that Spacey made sexual advances towards him in 1986 when he was only 14-years-old.

Spacey released a statement via Twitter saying that although he didn’t remember the incident, he wanted to apologize for what he called “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” Spacey went on to say that after living a very private life over the years, he now “chooses to live openly as a gay man.” His comments were not received well from the LGBTQ community, who felt he was trying to hide behind them now after not standing with them for years.

Spacey has had multiple accusers come forward since the first report including Rapp was released, including several individuals who worked with him on the set of House of Cards.

Netflix halted production of the show just days after the first reports came out and has since suspended the actor and his future projects with the company. It is expected that filming for House of Cards will resume in either January or February of 2018. The show has a faithful following, but fans have now found themselves conflicted and stuck in-between a character they enjoy and a man who is accused of living as a sexual deviant for most of his life.

The good news is Robin Wright, who has been brilliant in her role as Claire Underwood, will finally get her chance to play the lead role in a show built for her acting strengths.