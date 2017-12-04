Rachel Crooks: Trump ‘Is A Pathological Liar,’ Repeatedly, Forcibly Kissed Me In 2005 Without Asking [Video]

Rachel Crooks went viral after giving the attached interview to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. Crooks spoke about accusing President Trump of inappropriate behavior, after Rachel said that Trump forcibly kissed her in 2005. Crooks described the alleged 2005 incident that she said occurred when she worked in Trump Tower. Rachel is one of the 16 women featured in the viral video titled “Trump and 16 Women,” as reported by the Inquisitr.

Crooks told CNN that Trump gave her a kiss on each cheek over and over again after Rachel got up the gumption to introduce herself to Trump one day. Trump asked if she was a model and told her about Trump’s modeling agency. Then, according to Rachel, Trump repeatedly kissed her on the cheeks then moved to her lips, all without asking for a kiss.

After the kissing incident, Rachel said she was really upset, ran in the back, and called her sister. Crooks described being in shock and not knowing how to explain it.

“Something weird just happened,” she told her sister at the time.

Rachel said she had felt so confident when she approached Trump because she worked for a company in Trump Tower and wanted to make her presence known. Rachel was a receptionist in Trump Tower, according to Slate Magazine, when she found herself in proximity to Trump.

After her interaction with Trump, Rachel says her attitude did a “complete 180,” and she began to question herself. Trump, in her opinion, thought she was so insignificant that he could objectify her in that manner. Rachel said she internalized that notion and wondered what image she was portraying that made Trump think he could kiss her like that.

“How many people has he done this to? Obviously it wasn’t me — this is a characteristic of his behavior.”

Crooks said that she thought people would take the sexual allegations lobbed against Trump seriously. Being the president of the U.S. is such an important position, Rachel said, that she thought people would take that into account at the polls. However, the evidence of the political atmosphere means that Trump’s indiscretions are swept under the rug, Crooks said, with people putting party above everything.

Crooks said it would be great if Trump acknowledged his wrongdoings and apologized to Rachel, at a minimum. Billy Bush said he believed the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment, Crooks said, therefore other men should speak up. Rachel said that when a man sees other men harassing women, they should tell them that such talk isn’t cool. Trump was basically admitting what he did was wrong, Rachel said, when the Access Hollywood tape leaked.