Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy: Anxiety, Depression Reportedly Causing Nightmare ‘KUWTK’ Baby Scare

Khloe Kardashian is having the hardest time being pregnant with her first child, it has been reported.

The reality star, who is believed to be five months pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, was over the moon when she found out that she was expecting, but things have reportedly changed in recent weeks.

While dealing with morning sickness hasn’t been that much of a problem for Khloe Kardashian, according to insiders, she’s beyond homesick when she’s in Cleveland and wants nothing more than her family to support her at all times.

Supposedly, as revealed by Radar Online, Tristan is often occupied with the NBA season, making Khloe feel very vulnerable and isolated from her beau when he’s prepping for the next game.

And since Khloe Kardashian is spending the majority of her time in Cleveland, the TV star would want nothing more than to be close to her family members, particularly Kim and Kourtney, who have helped her with pregnancy trips since finding out she was expecting.

This would be the best time for Khloe Kardashian to be around her sisters, but she wants to be a doting girlfriend and continue to support Tristan in Cleveland, which has supposedly taken a toll on her mood and her overall happiness.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Khloe has gotten sick and tired of the body-shaming critics she finds in her Instagram commenting box on a daily basis.

????Positive Mind! Positive Vibes! Positive Life!! ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

She’s feeling depressed and anxious about the whole pregnancy, a source reveals, adding that she’s definitely not in the best mood right now — with her hormones being all over the place, it’s making matters so much worse.

The latest rumor is that Tristan could potentially be traded off to play for the Clippers next year, which would make Khloe Kardashian beyond happy, it was stressed in a report last week, as her main goal is to be closer to her family once the baby is born.

Hummmmmm… ice cream or fro yo? Yummm A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

While Khloe loves Cleveland, she knows that upon giving birth, she wants her family around her at all times so that she can make the right adjustments to motherhood with love and support around her.