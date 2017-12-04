NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Suspended After Dirty Hit On Bills Player

During Sunday’s NFL games, the New England Patriots were able to defeat the Buffalo Bills and Rob Gronkowski landed a hit that some are calling one of the “dirtiest” plays in recent sports history. That has NFL and Patriots fans talking about the possible punishment that will now be handed out to the veteran tight end and multiple-time Super Bowl Champion. The official suspension has now been handed out by the league. Here’s the latest on what the New England Patriots’ star did and how long Rob Gronkowski will be suspended for.

According to the Washington Post, the play involved the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski delivering a late, dirty hit to Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White. The hit came after a game filled with the two players battling it out on the field when Gronkowski literally did a WWE-style elbow drop to the back of White’s head as he was already down on the field. That reportedly caused the Buffalo defender a concussion, but Gronkowski wasn’t thrown out of the game for the hit. Instead, he and New England received an unnecessary roughness penalty. Following the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also reportedly apologized to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott for the hit after the game.

During the post-game media sessions, the Patriots’ tight end also apologized for his actions, which some analysts claim are due to frustrations with how teams try to run coverage on him.

“First off, I definitely want to apologize to No. 27. I’m not in the business of that. I was just really frustrated at that moment.”

Gronkowski ended up finishing the game with 147 yards receiving on nine receptions. The Patriots also claimed the victory 23-3 in dominant fashion, but there’s no reason a punishment won’t be on the way from the NFL. Per NESN, head coach Bill Belichick said the matter was out of their hands now, so the team would be focusing on other things as they prepare for their next game.

Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for 1 game for violation of unnecessary roughness rules pic.twitter.com/ySlimskMdh — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 4, 2017

As seen in the NFL tweet above from Michael Signora, it was reported on Monday afternoon that the NFL has officially handed out a one-game suspension to Rob Gronkowski. That will have Rob Gronkowski sidelined for next Monday night’s game when the Patriots take on the Dolphins in Miami, Florida. Ahead of the suspension news, the Vegas Insider website had listed New England as 11 to 12-point favorites on the spread, but Gronkowski was listed as a question mark under their odds.