Matt Lauer: NBC Staff Reportedly Boycott Disgraced Journalist After Sexual Allegations Scandal

Matt Lauer has lost friends and close work colleagues following the revelation that he had allegedly sexually abused multiple staff members throughout the years.

Matt, who was fired from his position as a news anchor on TODAY last week, has remained in hiding for the majority of the past seven days, and according to Radar Online, things are bound to get worse for the disgraced journalist.

Not only has his family ditched him but also friends and former close work pals have distanced themselves from Matt Lauer, feeling shocked and disgusted by the accusations held against someone they thought was a genuine man.

Staff members over at NBC that Matt had shared a good working relationship with are also said to have shunned him from their lives, particularly his assistant, Jaqueline Agnolet.

Radar claims that Agnolet, who had been working as Matt Lauer’s assistant for well over two decades has removed herself from the situation entirely, stressing she does not want to be associated to the matter in any shape or form.

There was initial fear that the assistant would lose her job over at the network due to Matt’s firing, but according to the outlet, executives assured her that she would be assigned with a new position and that her career with them was secured.

Matt Lauer had put a lot of people in jeopardy since he had a team of people working behind him, but nobody other than the shamed news anchor himself has been fired from their duties, and rightfully so the publication says.

Matt Lauer isn’t said to be in contact with many of the people he had considered his close pals over at NBC.

They are absolutely appalled by his actions, and to make matters worse, new stories are emerging on a day-to-day basis about Matt’s double life, giving them all the more reason not to even consider the idea of trying to stay in contact with Lauer.

Matt’s family has since left their Hamptons mansion and traveled out to the Netherlands in order to avoid any intrusion from photographers in the midst of the scandal going viral, but Lauer has decided to stay at home.

He has since apologized for his actions, with reports claiming he wants a $30 million payout from NBC following executive orders to have him removed from the network for good.