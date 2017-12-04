Jax Taylor Discusses Brittany Cartwright Weight Gain, Getting Back In Shape

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright gained weight last year, and online, they faced tons of backlash. Now, however, several months later, they appear to be happy and fit.

During a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted that he and Brittany Cartwright had found themselves in a funk during filming on Season 5.

“Postmates makes it so easy. You know, you can order Taco Bell, McDonald’s, whatever you want. You don’t even have to get off the couch,” Jax Taylor explained to the Daily Dish, according to a report by Life & Style magazine on December 3.

According to Jax Taylor, he was the one who ultimately spoke up and prompted a change in his life and the life of his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright. However, he didn’t do so in an aggressive manner, as many had suspected. Instead, he simply told Cartwright that they had been getting lazy and suggested they should get out of their rut and head to the gym.

Jax Taylor received some backlash for gaining weight months ago, but his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, was extremely hassled online by fans who slammed her weight and accused her of being pregnant on numerous occasions. In turn, the couple signed up for boot camp and quickly fell in love with the activity.

“You wanna go every day, and you wanna be careful and watch what you eat,” he explained.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating in early 2015, and about a year and a half later, they traveled to Kentucky to film their spinoff series with Bravo TV. At that point, as Jax Taylor revealed that he and Cartwright enjoyed in the home-cooked meals that the south had to offer and quickly, the comfort foods took a toll on their bodies.

In the months since, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have gotten back on track and appear to be quite happy and healthy. As for their relationship, they appear to be headed for hardships on Vanderpump Rules, as Jax Taylor is accused of cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers.

