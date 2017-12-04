Rosalie Avila Passes Away At 13-Years-Old: Teen Bullied While On Life Support After Suicide Attempt

Bullies continued to mock a California teen while on life support following a suicide attempt, Rosalie Avila’s parents claim. The 13-year-old girl was taken off life support on Monday after she hung herself over the abuse she allegedly suffered at school.

According to Raw Story, the parents have turned over her journals to the police and school, and they hope that legal charges will be brought against the bullies.

Charlene and Freddie Avila, parents of Rosalie, are still trying to wrap their heads around why someone would bully their daughter. Charlene said that as a mother, she is still trying to figure out how she could have prevented her daughter’s death.

Last week, Rosalie couldn’t take the bullying anymore and hung herself to escape the pain. She left a note to her parents, apologizing for taking her life and told them she loved them.

In the eighth grader’s journal, she revealed that her classmate would call her ugly and make fun of her teeth. Freddie Avila choked up as he said that he did everything he was supposed to do as a father. He stated that the school failed to keep their precious daughter safe.

Even after Rosalie hung herself and she was placed on life support, the bullying didn’t stop. Charlene claims that her daughter’s bullies continued to mock their daughter on social media.

Bullies continue mocking teen girl on life support after suicide attempt https://t.co/nVedMqMESY — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 4, 2017

According to CBS News, Charlene said that she received a message on social media that show a picture of their daughter captioned, “Hey mom. Next time don’t tuck me in this,” showing a bed. “Tuck me in THIS,” the message continued, with an arrow pointing to a grave.

Rosalie’s mother cannot accept her daughter’s death, especially since she blames the school for not protecting her from the alleged harassment from her classmates. Charlene claimed that they spoke to the school about the bullying, and they assured her they would take care of it. However, the school never talked to the alleged bullies about it, and now, Rosalie is dead.

Rosalie’s parents hope the police will help stop the bullies from messaging them on social media. They are asking the school to do something to prevent any other children from taking their lives due to relentless bullying in school and on social media.