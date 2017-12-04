Will Meghan Markle Invite Pippa Middleton And Spencer Matthews To Wedding? Engagement Sets Off Questions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially engaged, which means that their fans want to find out every detail of their upcoming wedding. When the couple announced their engagement last month, they also revealed that they will tie the knot this coming summer, which means that the wedding planning is underway. Many the followers of the British royal family are wondering, considering how the royal family has a lot of commoners in their extended families, if Pippa Middleton and Spencer Matthews will be invited to the wedding.

Pippa Middleton was previously linked to Prince Harry when they both served as important members of the wedding party for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Despite the public’s enthusiasm for them to hook up, Pippa and Harry never were an item. In fact, the 34-year-old British socialite got married this summer to James Matthews, a rich financier who has some interesting family members.

Spencer Matthews is the most famous in the family. He is known for starring in many reality TV shows like Made in Chelsea and The Jump. The 29-year-old brother of James Matthews has been “filmed allegedly snorting cocaine,” told the public that he “lost his virginity at 13″ and that he”bedded over 1,000 women,” according to Telegraph UK.

He was the best man in Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding as he was the groom’s younger brother.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extend the invitation to Pippa’s brother-in-law, he most likely would not be able to bring his girlfriend, Vogue Williams. Kate Middleton’s sister “banned [him] from taking any of his squeezes to their Berkshire wedding.”

“I don’t think he is going to be allowed a plus-one,” Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing said earlier this year. “I think it’s going to be a very private wedding.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be saying their "I dos" for the whole world to see!! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/tSzKhAYVhY — TMZ (@TMZ) December 3, 2017

While it is yet to be confirmed whether Pippa, James or Spencer will be on the wedding guest list, other details of the big day are coming out. The latest update on the royal wedding is that “the couple wants a banana cake for their big day, a fruit that Prince Harry is very much partial to,” according to the Telegraph.

“This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas”, an insider said. As well as acting as a symbol of their affection, Prince Harry is said to love “anything with banana”.

Other details are that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children will have important roles in the wedding. The word on the street, according to Bustle, is that Prince George and Princess Charlotte “will walk up the aisle behind Meghan Markle.”

Fresh off their scene-stealing roles in Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will likely yet again be part of a royal wedding of the year. https://t.co/xtodf3qWMs — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) December 4, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have increased their public appearances after they announced their engagement.