‘Conan Exiles’ Price Increase Coming To Xbox One Ahead Of Early Access Exit, Half Off Sale Coming First

Conan Exiles is still in Steam Early Access on PC and the Game Preview program for the Xbox One. However, Funcom is starting to prepare for its eventual release next year by taking pre-orders for the open-world survival title. This, unfortunately, means a $15 price increase is incoming for the console version of the game, but not before a half-off sale hits first.

The Xbox One version of Conan Exiles can currently be purchased from the Xbox Store for $34.99. This will change on Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10, when Funcom puts the title on sale for $17.50. The price of the game will then be raised in the Xbox Store to $49.99 once this sale ends and will be available for pre-order on the PS4 and Xbox One at this price.

The reason behind the price increase is because pre-orders will begin to go live with retailers and they do not want to compete with the Game Preview prices available when purchasing games digitally. Additionally, Funcom cannot afford to sell the game at the current $34.99 price at retail due to all the associated costs that come with making and shipping a physical product.

Studio Wildcard did the same with ARK: Survival Evolved earlier this year prior to the game’s official release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC for the same reason. There are two differences, though. First, the price was raised to $59.99. Second, the PC price was also raised.

Funcom

PC gamers won’t have to worry about a price increase for Conan Exiles anytime soon. Funcom is electing not to raise the price for that version of the game anytime soon because it will have a limited retail presence. Additionally, when the price is raised it won’t be at the $49.99 price point. It sounds like it will only increase from $30 to $35 or $40 when it officially releases.

Conan Exiles was released to the PC in January 2017 via Steam Early Access and August 2017 via the Xbox Game Preview program. The official release is scheduled for sometime between April and July 2018 with the PS4 included.

Funcom has already added the Frozen North biome along with new creatures, weapons, and other items. The studio is currently revamping the combat system with combo attacks, another new biome, gameplay mechanics like sorcery and mounts, loads of new items, plus general polish. These new features are promised to be available by the official launch at no additional cost.