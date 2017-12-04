‘The Division’ Is Free To Play This Week For The Launch Of 1.8 Update

Update 1.8 for Tom Clancy’s The Division releases this week, adding the new Resistance PvE mode, the new PvP Skirmish mode, and other new features. The new patch even adds a new area to the New York City map, a higher maximum gear score, and the Rogue 2.0 system. These new modes and features will go live after a three-hour maintenance period tomorrow (December 5).

In addition to the launch of the 1.8 update, players of The Division can play all of the game’s DLC for free this week. Each of the game’s three DLCs will be accessible to players until December 10. The Underground DLC, Survival DLC, and Last Stand DLC will be open to all, according to the game’s official website. The Division is also on sale this week, offering up to a 70 percent discount on the game and its downloadable content.

Players who do not own the game can also experience what it has to offer for free. The Division is free to play for a limited time on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. On PC, the free period begins on December 5 and ends on December 7. On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game is free starting on December 6 and ends on December 10. For exact times on each platform, visit the game’s official website.

Ubisoft

Patch notes for the 1.8 update are available now detailing the new modes and features of the free patch. Up to four players can test their mettle against NPC enemies in the new Resistance mode. Two teams of four players can battle in fast-paced Skirmish PvP. Not to mention, the new Optimization Station gives players a way to improve the gear score on items, increasing their statistics. The update also improves Underground content with new directives, Hunter spawns, and better loot.

The notes include details on each new classified gear set releasing in the upcoming Global Events. As the Inquisitr reported, the third Global Event is Strike and it starts sometime next week. This event will introduce six-piece classified versions of the Banshee’s Shadow set, the D3-FNC (Frontline) set, the Path of the Nomad set, and the Predator’s Mark set.

Four new exotic weapons, new Premium items, and more are also part of the upcoming patch. Update 1.8 for The Division will go live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 5.