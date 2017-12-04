Joseph Boston: Teenager Who Allegedly Sexually Abused Over 50 Kids Turned In By His Own Mom

A California teenager has admitted to sexually abusing at many as 50 or more children, and he was turned in to authorities by his own mother, CNN is reporting.

Joseph Boston, 18, was arrested and taken downtown early Saturday morning. The person who turned him in was none other than his own mom. The woman, whose name has not been released, said that her son called her to confess to having molested two young boys at a nearby no-tell motel. According to CNN, she flagged down a passing police officer to report the crime. However, a conflicting report from KABC-TV (Los Angeles) claims that the woman drove to the hotel, picked up Boston, and took him to a police station.

Regardless of how he got to the police station, however, once he was there he started talking. In addition to admitting to the two assaults that had just taken place at the hotel, he also allegedly admitted to abusing dozens of children in various cities where he’d lived, beginning at about age 10.

The recent two alleged assaults took place at the motel in nearby Riverside, about an hour’s drive away from where Boston’s mother lived. Police say that Boston “befriended” two young boys, ages 4 and 8, who were staying at the motel with their families.

California teenager admits to molesting 50 children. Joseph Hayden Boston, 18, admitted to molesting more than 50 children ever since he was 10-years-old. https://t.co/CvHYDxQQil pic.twitter.com/qi5erN2yF4 — TODAY (@TODAYonline) December 4, 2017

According to a news release from the Riverside Police Department, the kids went into Boston’s room on Friday night, where he allegedly performed oral sex on them.

“Hours later, the suspect called his own mother stating what he had just done.”

Meanwhile, police are looking for other possible victims of Boston, who claims to have abused dozens of children in the Southern California cities of Lakewood and Buena Park. Officer Ryan Railsback is asking anyone with more information about this case, or who may have been victimized by Boston, to come forward.

“This is going to affect not only the victims for a long time, but also our detectives and officers involved in this — to hear someone just be very open about what they’ve done, and they’re only 18 themselves.”

However, just because Boston has confessed to dozens of crimes does not necessarily mean that he actually committed them. As of this writing, Boston has not been charged with, or even accused of, any other sexual assaults.

Boston was taken to jail and charged with counts of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10. He remains jailed on $10 million bond. The two children, meanwhile, have been taken into custody of Riverside County Child Protective Services.