Jax Taylor Is Prepared To Be The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Villain

Jax Taylor is ready to receive tons of hate ahead of tonight’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a new interview, Jax Taylor knows that he wasn’t on his best behavior during production on Season 6. So, when it comes to his future, he’s preparing to take on the villain role.

“I’m probably going to seriously hide for most of the season,” Jax Taylor revealed to Us Weekly magazine on December 4. “There are a lot of tears, a lot of fighting, per usual, it just happens. My usual antics.”

Jax Taylor added that he probably won’t have a lot of fans after Season 6 begins airing.

As fans may have seen already, Jax Taylor is accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, during the debut season of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 after he allegedly slept with show guest star Faith Stowers. Right away, Cartwright finds out and breaks down in tears during Scheana Marie’s masquerade-themed birthday party.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Jax Taylor didn’t have the best fifth season either. After all, he was accused of starting a nasty rumor about his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, allegedly hooking up with her co-star and friend, Kristen Doute, who he had slept with years ago.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear to be headed toward hardships on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, and when it comes to the drama between them, it isn’t too surprising. In fact, throughout production on the sixth season, Taylor and Cartwright faced allegations of a potentially impending breakup.

As for their current relationship, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear to be in a committed relationship and recently attended a number of red carpet events with one another in Los Angeles. They’ve also faced rumors of an engagement in recent months but don’t appear to be engaged at this time. That said, Cartwright has been wearing a stunning diamond ring for the past several months on Instagram.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.