Jennifer Lawrence Revealed Her ‘Armpit Vagina’ — Term Becomes Contagious And Biggest Concern Of Celebs

Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t the first to experience the phenomenon that women fear in a sleeveless dress, but she is the woman getting credit for giving it a name. That excess flesh forming around the armpit when a tight sleeveless dress or top is worn has been an unflattering look since the dawn of women’s apparel without sleeves. You know what it is, but it just never had a name — today it does.

A few years back, when Jennifer Lawerence called it her “armpit vagina,” it stuck and celebs now have a name for that roll of flab they battle. It was back in 2014 on the red carpet when Lawrence referred to that flap of flesh as her armpit vagina, which is one big worry among celebs.

Lawrence is believed to be the first one to use that term, so she gets the credit for the origin, but she was far from the first woman to ever suffer that look while dressed to impress. The Daily Mail describes how this look is formed.

“The bizarre effect occurs when a star wears a tight dress that pushes their armpits up, creating a crease that resembles an entirely different area of a woman’s body.”

According to the Daily Mail, Rebbeca Corbin Murray is a much-in-demand stylist to the stars, and she recently divulged the biggest worry of the celebs when dolling up to walk the red carpet. The side-boob and a visible foundation line are concerns of the stars, but at the top of the list of all faux pas is the armpit vagina.

According to the Daily Mail, since Lawrence coined the term, it is used by celebs today, and Rebecca said that her clients worry the most over getting captured in a photo with their armpit forming that weird look. Rebecca works with many A-list clients like Emma Watson and Sophie Truner, and this so-called armpit vagina “comes up all the time” among these famous women, according to this popular stylist.

Back when it happened to Lawrence, she was on the red carpet for the SAG Awards at the time. She was wearing a sequin dress that was tight and she was repeating “thank you” several times to the reporters complimenting her dress at the time.

She also told reporters at the time, “I know I have armpit fat, it’s OK… it’s armpit vaginas.”

As the Daily Mail reports, in Lawrence’s “usual deadpan style, the actress said she wasn’t feeling comfortable all dolled up. She said that her dress was “squeezing her breasts into her armpits.” That is when she coined the phrase that still is going strong today.

The Daily Mail article on the topic has received a lot of comments from readers, and many of them look at this as rather ridiculous. With all the things going on in the world, an armpit vagina just isn’t something the readers think is anything to get excited about.

One commenter said, “Celebrities and stylists have entirely too much time on their hands. I wish I had no other concerns in my life, but what my pits look like.”

Another reader commented, “These actresses have entirely too much much time on their hands.”

This comment seems to be the consensus of the other comments combined. Such a trivial worry in a world with so much pain and hardship today isn’t something people need to worry about or even give a second thought to it.