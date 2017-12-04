Prince William Will Reportedly Not Be Prince Harry’s Best Man When He Marries Meghan Markle

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last week, royalists have speculated on every detail, from Markle’s dress to Harry’s stag do (bachelor party). But, because of a technicality, one thing is pretty clear: Prince William will not be his brother’s best man.

According to Hello! Magazine, there is no such thing as a best man or maid of honor in a royal wedding. Instead, the men who stand up with the groom and women who stand with the bride are called supporters. Harry will probably name William a supporter for the May 2018 ceremony.

Prince William Went Against Royal Protocol When He Married Kate

However, as the LAD Bible notes, back in 2011 when William married Kate Middleton, he went against royal protocol and named Harry his best man, with Clarence House confirming the decision.

So, it is possible that Harry could do the same.

Back in 1981, Prince Charles asked his brothers Prince Edward and Prince Andrew to be his supporters for his wedding to Princess Diana. And, Edward asked his two older brothers to do the same when he got married.

Kate Middleton Will Likely Not Be A Bridesmaid

No one knows who Markle’s supporters will be, but the palace will continue to announce various details about the ceremony between now and when the couple walks down the aisle next spring. Middleton will most likely not be included in Markle’s supporters since a future queen could possibly upstage the bride.

Instead, she will most likely keep a low profile as she did for her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding back in May.

Here's why Kate Middleton WON'T be a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding… according to a … – The Sun https://t.co/fL1mHqVRCG via @yeahnoworries — YeahNoWorries ♻️ (@yeahnoworries) December 4, 2017

Prince George And Princess Charlotte Could Have Major Roles

But, there is a chance that Harry’s niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be involved in the big day. The two young royals were a page boy and bridesmaid at their Aunt Pippa’s wedding.

After Harry and Markle announced their plans to wed, the Daily Star reports that Prince William responded by saying he was delighted for both of them and wished them happiness. He also added that he hopes Harry stays out of his fridge and scrounging his food, like he has been doing for the past few years.

Good bye and thank you to everyone for such a wonderful visit to Poland and Germany! It was a privilege getting to meet so many people and visit such incredible parts of both countries???????????????????????? A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Middleton said that she was thrilled for the couple and that it is a very happy time. She also said that she and William wished Harry and Markle the best.

As for Prince Harry’s bachelor party, it could be a wild occasion, with offers coming from Scotland to Australia to host the event. Even Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has gotten in on the action, offering three different parties to celebrate the Prince’s nuptials.